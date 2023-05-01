IWC To Outfit Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team With a Special-Edition Watch at Miami GP

The Swiss luxury watch manufacturer IWC Schaffhausen first teamed up with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team in 2013 as an official engineering partner. Last year at the Miami Grand Prix, the company announced a dedicated version of the Pilot's Watch Chronograph 41 Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. Now, IWC Schaffhausen will mark its return to Miami with a unique pink rubber strap.

16 photos Photo: IWC