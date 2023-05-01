IWC To Outfit Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team With a Special-Edition Watch at Miami GP

The Swiss luxury watch manufacturer IWC Schaffhausen first teamed up with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team in 2013 as an official engineering partner. Last year at the Miami Grand Prix, the company announced a dedicated version of the Pilot's Watch Chronograph 41 Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. Now, IWC Schaffhausen will mark its return to Miami with a unique pink rubber strap.
The chronograph is the first official watch IWC has manufactured for its partner. As the company describes, it "pays tribute to the passion and determination of the team's designers, aerodynamicists, race engineers, strategists, and mechanics." More than 1,000 people contribute to making the F1 team's racing cars. Mercedes-AMG Petronas's results throughout the years are a testament to their hard work: eight consecutive Constructors' Championship wins and seven Drivers' Championship titles, with 116 GP victories and 264 podium finishes.
Why pink? It was chosen to reflect the flashy colors of the Ocean Drive. The watch's pink strap will match Lewis Hamilton and George Russell's gloves and shoes at this year's Miami GP. In fact, all Mercedes-AMG Petronas team members will wear the IWC watch.
Of course, there's more to the timepiece than the eye-catching pink strap. For instance, it boasts a black dial with printing and luminescence in the team's signature Petronas green, reminiscent of the team's race cars. At the core of the watch is the IWC-manufactured 69385 caliber movement with column-wheel design made up of 242 parts - you can observe it in action through the sapphire glass back. What's more, the bi-directional pawl winding system builds up a 46-hour power reserve in the mainspring.
IWC is one of the innovators of the time-keeping industry – it's been using titanium cases and bracelets for watches for quite a long time, having introduced its first wristwatch featuring this material during the 1980s.
In case you need to familiarize yourself with the benefits of using titanium, here's a short explanation. It provides the highest strength-to-density ratio of any metal and is around 45% lighter than steel. Moreover, the automotive industry commonly uses it to produce parts susceptible to extreme stains, such as engine valves. Besides being corrosion-resistant, it doesn't cause skin rashes or trigger allergies, like other metals.
If you're looking to get your hands on this watch, you'll be happy to know that the Pilot's Watch Chronograph 41 Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team is not only available to the pilot and team members. The existing version from 2022 with the green rubber strap is still available online, while this year's version comes in a bundle with both the pink and green strap – it can be purchased online or at the Miami Boutique.
IWC will make its presence known before the Grand Prix at the Jungle Plaza in the Miami Design District from the 3rd to the 5th of May.
Why pink? It was chosen to reflect the flashy colors of the Ocean Drive. The watch's pink strap will match Lewis Hamilton and George Russell's gloves and shoes at this year's Miami GP. In fact, all Mercedes-AMG Petronas team members will wear the IWC watch.
Of course, there's more to the timepiece than the eye-catching pink strap. For instance, it boasts a black dial with printing and luminescence in the team's signature Petronas green, reminiscent of the team's race cars. At the core of the watch is the IWC-manufactured 69385 caliber movement with column-wheel design made up of 242 parts - you can observe it in action through the sapphire glass back. What's more, the bi-directional pawl winding system builds up a 46-hour power reserve in the mainspring.
IWC is one of the innovators of the time-keeping industry – it's been using titanium cases and bracelets for watches for quite a long time, having introduced its first wristwatch featuring this material during the 1980s.
In case you need to familiarize yourself with the benefits of using titanium, here's a short explanation. It provides the highest strength-to-density ratio of any metal and is around 45% lighter than steel. Moreover, the automotive industry commonly uses it to produce parts susceptible to extreme stains, such as engine valves. Besides being corrosion-resistant, it doesn't cause skin rashes or trigger allergies, like other metals.
If you're looking to get your hands on this watch, you'll be happy to know that the Pilot's Watch Chronograph 41 Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team is not only available to the pilot and team members. The existing version from 2022 with the green rubber strap is still available online, while this year's version comes in a bundle with both the pink and green strap – it can be purchased online or at the Miami Boutique.
IWC will make its presence known before the Grand Prix at the Jungle Plaza in the Miami Design District from the 3rd to the 5th of May.