Italian Excellence Meets Japanese Fashion in Two Special Edition Maserati Ghibli

Maserati and the one known as the godfather of streetwear, Hiroshi Fujiwara, met to create a form of black and white automotive art that exceeds any barrier. Presented in global premiere in Tokyo, the Italian design and Japanese street fashion blend in two Special Edition Maserati Ghibli, the Operanera and Operabianca.
Fujiwara has a long list of partnerships on his resume. He began working with the likes of Malcolm McLaren and Vivienne Westwood when he was a youngster back in the '80s, mixing his interest in hip-hop with the skate culture. Slowly, he became one of Japan's greatest fashion icons and a global influential streetwear designer.
The godfather of Harajuku fashion has been the pioneer for a number of fashion lines from Nike, Levis, and Louis Vuitton as well, and has under his belt his own brands, including its most recent one called Fragment Design. As a trendsetter, Fujiwara had to join forces with the Italian automaker in order to bridge Japanese streetwear and the automotive world.
The collaboration stemmed from the Maserati Fuoriserie customization program, which lets buyers design their own Maserati according to their personal style and taste. Based on the Ghibli sports sedan in Granlusso trim, a black and white duo was born: the Ghibli Operanera and Ghibli Operabianca.
One comes in a glossy and opaque black, and the other in glossy white and opaque black. The front grille reflects Fujiwara's urban style, and it combines his brand's logo with the classic Trident of Maserati. The exterior look is completed for both Ghibli Operanera and Ghibli Operabianca with 20-inch Urano matte black wheels and the Fragment logo on the C pillar.
The dark scheme applies to the interior as well. The black leather and Alcantara contrasts the silver inserts for the vertical stitching and the Trident on the headrests, while the seat belts stand out against the seats in a dark blue.
At the bottom of the triple side air vents, there's a symbolic code displayed. The alphanumeric tag "M157110519FRG" has its first four characters in reference to the Ghibli ID code, and the next six letters are a reminder of the first encounter between Hiroshi Fujiwara and the Italian carmaker.
For global distribution, just 175 cars will be produced. While no official date has been set, Maserati has announced that the cars' launch will be accompanied by a capsule collection designed in collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara and inspired by the car's black and white personality.
