2023 Maserati GranTurismo Teaser Photos Reveal Evolutionary Design

Produced between 2007 and 2019, the GranTurismo will come back next year as a 2023 model with internal combustion and full electrification. The first official teasers published by Maserati showcase a quad-tipped exhaust system, which means this prototype features a proper engine. 40 photos



While on the subject of internal combustion, the 90-degree V6 of the MC20 outperforms the 90-degree V8 of the Quattroporte, Ghibli, and Levante in Trofeo flavor. Maserati says the Nettuno is an in-house design although it most certainly isn’t. First of all, the firing order mirrors that of the V6 found in the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio. And secondly, the bore and stroke match those of the V8 found in the tech-infused SF90 Stradale.



Whatever is hiding under the hood of the fixed-head GranTurismo and soft-top GranCabrio, it doesn’t hold a candle to the EV powertrain that Maserati announced quite a long time ago. Codenamed Folgore, the zero-emissions option consists of three motors that should enable full active torque vectoring, 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in approximately two seconds, and a top speed of 300 kilometers per hour (186 miles per hour).



Folgore is also the name that all of the Italian automaker’s electric vehicles will bear, including the MC20, next-generation Quattroporte, and Levante. Maserati further boasts 800-volt fast charging for this powertrain, but we still do not know the most important aspect of the range-topping option. Of course, that would be driving range, a metric that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles failed to deliver when they rolled out the



Editor's note: February 2021 chassis mule also pictured in the gallery. February 2021 chassis mule also pictured in the gallery.

