It'll Cost You a Brand-New Toyota GR Corolla to Give Your McLaren 765LT 1,036 HP

Wheelsandmore has rolled out various upgrades for the McLaren 765LT, which mostly revolve around the oily bits, with the obvious emphasis on ‘mostly,’ as the tuner is called ‘wheels and more.’
As it comes from the Woking facility, the British supercar’s twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 pumps out 765 ps (754 hp / 563 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. Stage 1, which costs €5,887 ($6,076) before tax, lifts those numbers to 876 ps (864 hp / 644 kW) and 922 Nm (680 lb-ft) via software optimization.
Adding a few other bits and bobs, Stage 2 brings 939 ps (926 hp / 691 kW) and 972 Nm (717 lb-ft), in return for €16,767 ($17,306) excluding tax. Stage 3 will set you back €28,237 ($29,144), again before tax, and will unleash 1,051 ps (1,036 hp / 773 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft).
By comparison, one could buy a brand-new Toyota GR Corolla stateside from $35,900. The final proposal is a plug-and-play control unit, priced at €4,417 ($4,559), not including tax, and it unlocks 839 ps (827 hp / 617 kW) and 902 Nm (665 lb-ft). Wheelsandmore hasn’t disclosed the new 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) times, but the 765LT can do it in 2.8 seconds, and it will max out at 330 (205 mph), the official spec sheet reveals.
Bringing the entire body of the McLaren 765LT by 20 mm (0.8 in) closer to the ground are the lowering springs, which carry a recommended retail price of €677 ($699), before tax. The FIWE and FORK three-piece wheel sets, measuring 9x20-inch at the front and 12x21-inch at the rear, wrapped in 255/30 and 325/25 tires respectively, are another €12,210 ($12,602). Last but not least, Wheelsandmore's UNDERDOCK wheels, with the center-locking system, 9x20-inch front and 12x20-inch rear, shod in 255/30 and 325/30 tires respectively, have an RRP of €16,557 ($17,089).
