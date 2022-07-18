Novitec Turns the McLaren 765LT Spider Into the 855LT, Makes It Hypercar-Fast

Novitec has worked its magic on another high-end exotic: the McLaren 765LT Spider. The British supercar has tapped into its meaner side, with visual and technical enhancements, and extra oomph.
Available in three levels, the punchiest performance kit, which combines a plug-and-play auxiliary control unit adapted to the electronic engine management system, and a high-performance exhaust, unleashes a total of 855 ps (843 hp / 629 kW) at 7,400 rpm, and 898 Nm (662 lb-ft) of torque at 6,300 rpm.
The tuner claims that their 765LT Spider can deal with the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration in just 2.5 seconds, and that it can reach over 330 kph (205 mph) flat-out. The stock long-tail model from the Woking brand, in the open-top configuration, has 765 ps (754 hp / 563 kW) at 7,500 rpm, and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) at 5,500 rpm produced by the 4.0-liter V8 with twin-turbocharging. It is three tenths of a second slower to 100 kph than the tuned model, and tops out at 330 kph (205 mph).
Said to provide a deeper tone, the new exhaust system, with four 90-mm (3.5-in) tailpipes, features full thermal insulation, and can be specified with 999 gold plating as an option. The supercar rides 20 mm (0.8-in) closer to the asphalt over stock due to the new sport springs made by Novitec. The 9x20-inch front, and 12x21-inch rear wheels, signed by Vossen, are wrapped in 255/30 and 325/25 tires respectively. Rounding off the looks are the carbon fiber exterior add-ons.
Additional enhancements are available too, with Novitec stating that a selection of fine leather and Alcantara upholstery, “in a virtually endless variety of colors to create a broad range of design variants,” is available for the 765LT Spider as well. At the time of writing, they haven’t said anything about the money part, but interested parties should have no problem finding out how much these upgrades cost upon reaching out to the tuner.
The tuner claims that their 765LT Spider can deal with the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration in just 2.5 seconds, and that it can reach over 330 kph (205 mph) flat-out. The stock long-tail model from the Woking brand, in the open-top configuration, has 765 ps (754 hp / 563 kW) at 7,500 rpm, and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) at 5,500 rpm produced by the 4.0-liter V8 with twin-turbocharging. It is three tenths of a second slower to 100 kph than the tuned model, and tops out at 330 kph (205 mph).
Said to provide a deeper tone, the new exhaust system, with four 90-mm (3.5-in) tailpipes, features full thermal insulation, and can be specified with 999 gold plating as an option. The supercar rides 20 mm (0.8-in) closer to the asphalt over stock due to the new sport springs made by Novitec. The 9x20-inch front, and 12x21-inch rear wheels, signed by Vossen, are wrapped in 255/30 and 325/25 tires respectively. Rounding off the looks are the carbon fiber exterior add-ons.
Additional enhancements are available too, with Novitec stating that a selection of fine leather and Alcantara upholstery, “in a virtually endless variety of colors to create a broad range of design variants,” is available for the 765LT Spider as well. At the time of writing, they haven’t said anything about the money part, but interested parties should have no problem finding out how much these upgrades cost upon reaching out to the tuner.