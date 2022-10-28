McLaren 765LT Gets Dressed in 666S Digital Attire to Go Trick or Treating for Halloween

Looking for a car to go trick or treating this Halloween like a boss? You won’t find it here, but it may give you a few ideas on how to dress your ride for next year’s holiday – because this year’s is just around the corner (October 31).
What car are we looking at? If you paid attention to the title, then you know that it is the 765LT. The British exotic long-tail model has been virtually dressed in a new costume for Halloween by andras.s.veres on Instagram, and it looks ready to spread fear among the neighboring vehicles, and their drivers for that matter.
The rendering artist chose to retain the pumpkin-like finish, with orange being the dominating color here, and black the second one. It has a ‘carved’ face, with teeth-like trim protruding more into the middle section of the bumper, and brand-new headlamps that look like a pair of evil eyes. They have a yellow hue to them, with the same black surrounds, and claw marks above and below.
Naturally, such a design proposal, which is obviously not endorsed by the auto marque based in Woking, United Kingdom, would work perfectly with a matching suit for the person holding the wheel. Fortunately, the digital artist behind it has thought about this aspect too, and if you zoom in on the windscreen, you will see a scary mask.
Besides the visual makeover, the supercar has also received a new name: the 666S. Thus, logic tells us that the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 would no longer pump out 765 ps (754 hp / 563 kW), but 666 ps (657 hp / 490 kW). The 765LT is capable of doing the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint in 2.8 seconds and has a 330 kph (205 mph) maximum speed, so the 666S would obviously be a bit slower.
