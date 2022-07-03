McLaren 765LT Tries To Hit 200 Mph on the Autobahn, It All Goes According to Plan

We've all seen how fast the McLaren 765LT can be in various drag races against other supercars. Time and time again, it has managed to take down most if not all of its competitors. But today, it's on a different mission. Its driver is going to set it loose on the Autobahn, where it can stretch its legs as it sees fit. And the goal is the same always: going beyond 200 mph (321 kph).
Before hitting the play button, let's have a brief look at the specs of McLaren's almost legendary vehicle. The 765LT was introduced in March of 2020 and is a limited version of the 720S. The British manufacturer has only made 765 units, and we are talking about a track-oriented beast here.
Now, a 720S makes use of a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that churns out 710 horsepower and 568 lb-ft (770 nm) of torque. But engineers took the heat up a notch with the 765LT.
This time you're looking at 755 horsepower and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Even so, the 720S has a slightly higher top speed at about 212 mph (341 kph). The 765LT has to deal with added drag which has certain benefits but ends up with a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph).
The guys at Autotop.nl have been lucky enough to test both cars out on the German highway, so we can compare the results. From a standstill up to 62 mph (100 kph), the 765LT is 0.57 faster than the 720S.
Looking at the time required by the two cars to go from 62 mph to 124 mph (200 kph), the 765LT is once again faster by 0.42 seconds. If you would have these cars go up against each other down the quarter-mile (402 meters), the 765LT will dip below the 10-second mark, and the gap would be as big as 0.58 seconds.
Ultimately, this test concludes with the 765LT topping out at 202 mph (326 kph), as seen on the speedometer. But looking at the Dragy app, you can notice it says 195 mph (315 kph). This car needed just over 1 mile (1.6 km) to get up to that speed. If you're keen on getting your hands on a 765LT, you'd better be ready to spend as much as $600,000 for one. We know that's not cheap, but it's still nowhere near as expensive as a P1 is.
Now, a 720S makes use of a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that churns out 710 horsepower and 568 lb-ft (770 nm) of torque. But engineers took the heat up a notch with the 765LT.
This time you're looking at 755 horsepower and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Even so, the 720S has a slightly higher top speed at about 212 mph (341 kph). The 765LT has to deal with added drag which has certain benefits but ends up with a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph).
The guys at Autotop.nl have been lucky enough to test both cars out on the German highway, so we can compare the results. From a standstill up to 62 mph (100 kph), the 765LT is 0.57 faster than the 720S.
Looking at the time required by the two cars to go from 62 mph to 124 mph (200 kph), the 765LT is once again faster by 0.42 seconds. If you would have these cars go up against each other down the quarter-mile (402 meters), the 765LT will dip below the 10-second mark, and the gap would be as big as 0.58 seconds.
Ultimately, this test concludes with the 765LT topping out at 202 mph (326 kph), as seen on the speedometer. But looking at the Dragy app, you can notice it says 195 mph (315 kph). This car needed just over 1 mile (1.6 km) to get up to that speed. If you're keen on getting your hands on a 765LT, you'd better be ready to spend as much as $600,000 for one. We know that's not cheap, but it's still nowhere near as expensive as a P1 is.