Is This the Perfect Look for the New McLaren 750S Supercar?

The Ferrari F8 Tributo and Lamborghini Huracan have a new rival in the form of the McLaren 750S. The British brand's latest exotic is their punchiest and lightest series production model ever made, and it was unveiled earlier this week.
Acting as the successor of the 720S, which left the assembly line for the last time in 2022, it's a mid-cycle refresh and not an entirely new machine. However, it sports upgrades in all key areas, inside and out, under the hood, and beneath the skin.
Speaking of the looks, McLaren has also launched an online configurator for their latest toy for big boys, which lets you specify your ideal 750S. Available here, the tool is split into different categories, starting with the exterior color. Web surfers must choose between the Standard, Elite, and MSO hues. After scrolling through every shade available in the palette, we went for the MSO Helios Orange.
Next, we gave it a set of vortex forged alloys with a five twin-spoke design, finished in Stealth, which spin around the Azores brake calipers with the silver-machined McLaren logo. Pirelli P Zero, P Zero Corsa, and P Zero Trofeo R tires are available, alongside the track brake upgrade and titanium wheel bolts. Clicking on exterior means having to spend more money on the 750S if you're looking to buy one, that is. We equipped ours with a few carbon fiber upgrades, gave it a Stealth look for the exhaust tip, body-colored headlamp surrounds, and Satin Black window trim.
Moving to the interior specification, there are three choices, and we checked the TechLux box on ours. Since you cannot go wrong with black, this is the dominating hue of the cockpit in our build. The car features orange contrast stitching, the Carbon Fiber Pack, comfort seats with heating and power adjustment, orange seatbelts, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a double-glazed engine window, and floor mats. You could also choose different seats and more colorful looks for the 750S, alongside the Bowers & Wilkins premium audio, 360-degree Park Assist, North America Accessories Pack, ashtray, and other gizmos.
Available in the Coupe and Spider body styles, the McLaren 750S uses an upgraded version of the same 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. The engine produces 750 ps (740 hp/552 kW), hence the name, and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. The 30 ps (30 hp/22 kW) boost, and the extra 30 Nm (22 lb-ft), make it one-tenth quicker to 100 kph (62 mph) over the 720S. The sprint is dealt with in 2.8 seconds, and it can do 332 kph (206 mph) flat out, down from the 720S' 341 kph (212 mph) top speed. US pricing starts at $324,000, excluding the transportation and port charges, and the Spider adds $21,000 to the MSRP.
