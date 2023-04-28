The Lexus IS300 Is "Supra Fun" and Supercar Rare on a Budget

In the late 90s, Lexus was riding high on the success of the LS400. That car alone is a great story for another time. Putting it aside for now, Lexus once again set its sights on the European competition – this time in a segment previously unoccupied by the new Japanese brand. That is to say, the premium sports sedan. The project had been in the works around the same time as the LS400. Lead engineer Nobuaki Katayama started in 1994. By the end of it, Lexus had produced a station wagon rarer than most supercars and powered by a legendary engine – Toyota's 2JZ.

8 photos Photo: Cars & Bids