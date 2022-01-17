Is the Instrument Cluster Glitchy in Your 2022 Hyundai? It's Nothing but a Santa Fe Thing

Did you recently buy an electrified new Hyundai Santa Fe in the United States? Well, if so, then you may want to stick around, as this recall conducted in the United States probably concerns you.
The reason behind the safety campaign, announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), is a potentially glitchy instrument cluster display. According to the safety agency, the liquid crystal display (LCD) could’ve been put together with incorrect resistors.
This does not tell us much, but it could lead to an inverted image upon startup, or in extremely low temperatures – and let’s not forget that it’s winter in the northern hemisphere. The issue will not appear suddenly during normal driving, the NHTSA says, highlighting the fact that illegible gauges and controls could increase the risk of a crash.
Fortunately, only 714 vehicles are included in this recall, with a 1% estimated defect rate. This includes the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid and 2022 Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid, all of which were put together in their home market from October 25 to December 1, 2021, with the faulty part made by Mobis of Korea and exported to the United States.
The problem was first discovered by the automaker on November 26, and subsequent to opening an investigation, they found the root cause. The decision to conduct a recall was taken toward the end of December.
Owners are expected to be informed on or before February 25, 2022, via first class mail, and will be instructed to take their vehicles to an official dealer for repairs. Technicians will replace the instrument cluster altogether, and this action will be performed free of charge. Hyundai’s official number for this recall is 217, and their customer service can be reached at 1-855-371-9460. The NHTSA can answer certain questions on the topic as well, at 1-888-327-4236.
This does not tell us much, but it could lead to an inverted image upon startup, or in extremely low temperatures – and let’s not forget that it’s winter in the northern hemisphere. The issue will not appear suddenly during normal driving, the NHTSA says, highlighting the fact that illegible gauges and controls could increase the risk of a crash.
Fortunately, only 714 vehicles are included in this recall, with a 1% estimated defect rate. This includes the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid and 2022 Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid, all of which were put together in their home market from October 25 to December 1, 2021, with the faulty part made by Mobis of Korea and exported to the United States.
The problem was first discovered by the automaker on November 26, and subsequent to opening an investigation, they found the root cause. The decision to conduct a recall was taken toward the end of December.
Owners are expected to be informed on or before February 25, 2022, via first class mail, and will be instructed to take their vehicles to an official dealer for repairs. Technicians will replace the instrument cluster altogether, and this action will be performed free of charge. Hyundai’s official number for this recall is 217, and their customer service can be reached at 1-855-371-9460. The NHTSA can answer certain questions on the topic as well, at 1-888-327-4236.