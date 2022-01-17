BMW M Colors Never Looked So Proud on a Car as They Do on This R 18 Motorcycle

There are a few high-performance sub-brands out there that are extremely recognizable. One only needs a symbol, or some colors, displayed in a certain way, to realize they’re looking at something extraordinary. Kind of like it’s the case with BMW M.
Around in some form or another since the 1970s, the Bavarian high-performance car company proudly wears three colors on its banner, namely blue, purple, and red. These three most commonly come associated with a white, black or blue backdrop for maximum effect.
We all know this, as we’ve seen these colors time and time again on some of the cars BMW is making. That’s because this is what M is into, making already exciting four-wheeled machines even better.
As of last year, M got into the motorcycle business as well, with the release of Motorrad’s M 1000 RR, the first ever two-wheeler that got the group's full attention. That’s a bike that should be at the top of the charts in competitions around the world this year, so get ready to hear a lot about it.
Until we do, a private Italian shop by the name American Dreams decided to treat us with an M-inspired bike like no other, which it showed for the first time last week during the Verona Motor Bike Expo, the same place from where we got the Aurora.
Just like that one, this project, called R 18 M, has been designed with the blessing of Motorrad itself, and it’s based on the R 18 (duh!). It got visually modified, of course, and it now sports the telltale colors of M, wearing them proudly, perhaps more so than a car ever did.
Seeing how the R 18 is virtually brand new to the motorcycle table, the shop focused on chassis, suspension set-up, bodywork, and accessories, and left the mechanical bits and electronics unchanged.
The bike is lighter than stock, but we are not being told by how much, and the rider position is a tad different than on the regular machine. We get new tail and windshield, carbon fiber head covers and intake ducts, and an ER Exhaust Revolution short pipe.
The saddle is made of leather, of course, there are Rizoma mirrors in there, and a host of other minor tweaks that really make the cruiser stand out.
Just like the Aurora, this thing is a one-off, so don’t expect to see an army of them on the road. Closer-to-stock R 18s however should flock the roads soon, as part of Motorrad’s Great Getaway international ride that kicks off in March in Costa Rica.
We all know this, as we’ve seen these colors time and time again on some of the cars BMW is making. That’s because this is what M is into, making already exciting four-wheeled machines even better.
As of last year, M got into the motorcycle business as well, with the release of Motorrad’s M 1000 RR, the first ever two-wheeler that got the group's full attention. That’s a bike that should be at the top of the charts in competitions around the world this year, so get ready to hear a lot about it.
Until we do, a private Italian shop by the name American Dreams decided to treat us with an M-inspired bike like no other, which it showed for the first time last week during the Verona Motor Bike Expo, the same place from where we got the Aurora.
Just like that one, this project, called R 18 M, has been designed with the blessing of Motorrad itself, and it’s based on the R 18 (duh!). It got visually modified, of course, and it now sports the telltale colors of M, wearing them proudly, perhaps more so than a car ever did.
Seeing how the R 18 is virtually brand new to the motorcycle table, the shop focused on chassis, suspension set-up, bodywork, and accessories, and left the mechanical bits and electronics unchanged.
The bike is lighter than stock, but we are not being told by how much, and the rider position is a tad different than on the regular machine. We get new tail and windshield, carbon fiber head covers and intake ducts, and an ER Exhaust Revolution short pipe.
The saddle is made of leather, of course, there are Rizoma mirrors in there, and a host of other minor tweaks that really make the cruiser stand out.
Just like the Aurora, this thing is a one-off, so don’t expect to see an army of them on the road. Closer-to-stock R 18s however should flock the roads soon, as part of Motorrad’s Great Getaway international ride that kicks off in March in Costa Rica.