Hyundai Recalls 26,000 Vehicles Over Inadequate Windshield Bonding

Back in November 2021, windshield supplier Axalta informed Hyundai Motor America that non-conforming clear coat paint could lead to poor adhesion of the front windshield to the body structure. Based on internal testing conducted by the South Korean automaker, suspect vehicles were found to exhibit inferior adhesion between the windshield and structure.
Hyundai Motor America isn’t aware of any claims related to the aforementioned condition, but nevertheless, all owners will be notified by first-class mail with instructions to bring their vehicles to the nearest dealership. Both retailers and customers will be notified on February 25th.
Dealerships will be instructed to remove the windshield, then reinstall it with properly formulated clear coat per standard repair procedures. The remedy comes at no cost to the owners, and Hyundai will provide reimbursement to anyone who repaired this issue out of their own pocket.
Last used by Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama on December 16th, 2020, the suspect non-conforming material affects 9,596 units of the 2021 Hyundai Sonata, along with 8,561 units of the 2020 - 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe and 8,256 examples of the 2021 Hyundai Elantra. Of the grand total of 26,413 automobiles, the issue reportedly affects just around one percent.
A very underrated sedan, the compact-sized Elantra will set you back $19,850 for the base ICE variant while the hybrid retails from $23,750. Those who are fed up with the dealership markups on the Honda Civic Si can always opt for the Elantra N at $31,900 excluding destination charge.
The Sonata is a mid-size runabout with a starting price of $24,350 sans taxes, which is more than a grand cheaper than the segment-leading Toyota Camry. The Honda Accord, meanwhile, is currently listed from $26,120.
As for the Santa Fe, the mid-size crossover is a little bit – dare I say it – unconventionally styled up front. Be that as it may, it’s very good value for the money just like any other Hyundai SUV available in the United States.
