Is the Car World Ready for a Battery-Electric Bugatti?

Bugatti has established itself as one of the best hypercar makers in the world in modern times, first in the 1980s and 1990s under Romano Artioli's ownership, when the EB110 was born, and then in the Volkswagen Group era, with the German company buying the auto brand in 1998. And they have flourished in this era.
In 2005, the modern-day auto marque launched the Veyron. It was a stunning machine with just a bit over 1,000 horsepower. Different versions of the model were launched, with even more power on tap, and the Super Sport became the fastest street-legal production car ever made with 267.856 mph (431.072 kph).
Assembly of the Veyron ended entirely in 2015 when the last one was made at the Molsheim facility in France. One year later, its successor, the even-more stunning machine known as the Chiron, entered production at the same factory. Following a similar theme to the Veyron, the Chiron gave birth to multiple versions, including some derivatives like the bespoke La Voiture Noire and the Divo, Centodieci, Bolide, and open-top Mistral.
As all good things must come to an end, the current era is on the edge of ending for Bugatti. But the brand is unwilling to succumb to the electric age, even if they are officially in bed with Rimac, part of a joint venture founded almost two years ago. An electric hypercar and an SUV are not on their list, not in the near future anyway. This was the comment of Mate Rimac during a sit-down with Automobilwoche last year. "A purely electric version is not included in our ten-year plan for Bugatti. There will also be no SUV," Rimac said.
Don't confuse electric with electrification, because chances are Bugatti's next-generation lineup might include some battery assistance. Certain outlets speak of a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which would boost the performance to new levels and make their future cars more frugal and less polluting. A small zero-emission range should be possible too. Strangely enough, while brands such as Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Porsche, Aston Martin, Ferrari, and Lamborghini have high-riders in their families, Bugatti is not interested in such a model yet. And neither is McLaren, for what it's worth.
Now, while the world may not yet be ready for an all-quiet Bugatti, rendering artists have envisioned it several times. One of the latest takes came from tedoradze.giorgi on Instagram over the weekend, and it kind of looks like a Veyron knockoff that's still easily recognizable as a Bugatti due to the horseshoe grille. The car has a wedge shape and many soft lines, and it is almost ready to challenge some of the records recently set by the Rimac Nevera. But does the look suit it?
