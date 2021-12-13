1936 Chevy Master Sedan Now Goes by “Brutally Sexy,” the Dream Custom Dually Pickup

5 Audi RS3, Based on the Present or Future Generation S3?

3 Audi S3 and S3 Sportback Now with S Tronic

More on this:

Is the 2022 Audi S3 Better Than the Golf R or Is It an A3 and RS 3 Lovechild?

Despite all the fuss about SUVs, the new 2022 Audi S3 still affords a slot in a segment that’s slowly getting kicked out of the market - the luxury compact sedan segment. It is a pumped-up version of the new Audi A3 sedan and competes with the BMW M235i Gran Coupe , Cadillac CT4-V, and the Mercedes-AMG A 35 Sedan. Jakub and Yuri from the TheStraightPipes drove the new 2022 Audi S3 to find out if the compact luxury sedan segment is worth the thrill. 8 photos



The most standout aspect of the 2022 Audi S3 is its powertrain. All S3s come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder engine paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission, making 306 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Like the previous generation of the S3, the 2022 model can go from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.6 seconds. The S3 is lower, runs on an all-wheel-drive system, and packs a tuned suspension.



The new S3 comes with the same engine as the 4Motion are pretty much the same.



The S3 has exemplary handling. While it comes with an adaptive suspension like the RS 5, it’s not as stiff but softer throughout the driving modes. Behind the wheel, you’ll immediately feel the powertrain’s eagerness to deliver.



Forget its meager proportions. The 2022 S3 has the building blocks of a track-happy car. Styled and optimized with the A4 and A6 in mind, it borrows a lot from its similarly fresh A3 Sedan sibling. You also get grippier sports seats, a chunkier body, and an all-new large and crazy-shaped grille. Yuri feels it looks like a baby Audi RS e-Tron GT from the side.The most standout aspect of the 2022 Audi S3 is its powertrain. All S3s come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder engine paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission, making 306 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Like the previous generation of the S3, the 2022 model can go from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.6 seconds. The S3 is lower, runs on an all-wheel-drive system, and packs a tuned suspension.The new S3 comes with the same engine as the Golf R and the GTI but is differently tuned. Based on Jakub and Yuri’s driving experience, it is decently quick and quite similar to the Golf R. Even though there’s a little bit of understeer on the S3, the duo feels the Quattro and Golf'sare pretty much the same.The S3 has exemplary handling. While it comes with an adaptive suspension like the RS 5, it’s not as stiff but softer throughout the driving modes. Behind the wheel, you’ll immediately feel the powertrain’s eagerness to deliver.