Is the 2022 Audi S3 Better Than the Golf R or Is It an A3 and RS 3 Lovechild?

4Motion

Forget its meager proportions. The 2022 S3 has the building blocks of a track-happy car. Styled and optimized with the A4 and A6 in mind, it borrows a lot from its similarly fresh A3 Sedan sibling. You also get grippier sports seats, a chunkier body, and an all-new large and crazy-shaped grille. Yuri feels it looks like a baby Audi RS e-Tron GT from the side.The most standout aspect of the 2022 Audi S3 is its powertrain. All S3s come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder engine paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission, making 306 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Like the previous generation of the S3, the 2022 model can go from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.6 seconds. The S3 is lower, runs on an all-wheel-drive system, and packs a tuned suspension.The new S3 comes with the same engine as the Golf R and the GTI but is differently tuned. Based on Jakub and Yuri’s driving experience, it is decently quick and quite similar to the Golf R. Even though there’s a little bit of understeer on the S3, the duo feels the Quattro and Golf'sare pretty much the same.The S3 has exemplary handling. While it comes with an adaptive suspension like the RS 5, it’s not as stiff but softer throughout the driving modes. Behind the wheel, you’ll immediately feel the powertrain’s eagerness to deliver.