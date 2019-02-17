Iris Blue Metallic Porsche 911 GT2 RS Brings Back the 90s Look

To be more precise, the shade was offered as a special color between the '94 and '00 model years, which means it covered the 993 and the 996 incarnations of the Neunelfer, while also showing up on the 928 and the 968.
However, as the social media-based Porsche registry that brought this beauty to our attention aptly notes, we're looking at Iris Blue Metallic (Code 39V), which is different from the previous homonymous color that came with the 33P code - the latter was offered between the '85 and '86 model years, having come to the G-Body 911 and the 928.
Speaking of which, you should make sure to use the swiper feature of the Instagram post below to check out both versions of the color - note that only the newer one has made a comeback.
Main shade aside, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS sitting before us comes in full Ring attack configuration. To be more precise, the thing sports the weight-saving Weissach Package, while also featuring the uber-light magnesium wheels.
And with the shoes of the 700 horsepower toy being dressed White Gold Metallic, these create a strong contrast with the body of the supercar.
While we're talking 991.2 Neunelfer, we'll remind you the German automotive producer has yet to introduce the road-going swansong for this generation.
We are, of course, referring to the 911 Speedster, which has been recently spied testing in production form alongside the 2020 911 Cabriolet. In fact, the Speedster should make its debut in the coming months and we can't wait to bring the official images to you.
Presenting the first and only known Iris Blue Metallic (irisblaumetallic; 39V) 991 GT2 RS, seen by @fredcars0816 in Taipei, Taiwan recently. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin White Gold Metallic, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. Iris Blue Metallic is a historic Porsche color, having been offered as a Special Color (sonderfarbe) in model years ‘94-‘00 for the 993 and 996 generations of the 911, as well as the 928 and 968. Very important to note is that this Iris Blue Metallic (39V) is not to be confused with an earlier, completely different Iris Blue Metallic (33P) that was available for the G-body 911 and 928 for model years ‘85-‘86. I have included photos of the two versions of Iris Blue at the end - the earlier Iris Blue example being an ‘85 Carrera belonging to my good friend @bridgeholz. Unfortunately, only the newer Iris Blue as seen in this GT2 RS is currently offered as an approved Custom Color. With that in mind, many thanks to Fred for the exclusive photos of this very special car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS