Iris Blue Metallic Porsche 911 GT2 RS Brings Back the 90s Look

You see, this is the first 991.2 GT2 RS dressed in Iris Blue Metallic and we're talking about a color that comes from Zuffenhausen's pegidree.To be more precise, the shade was offered as a special color between the '94 and '00 model years, which means it covered the 993 and the 996 incarnations of the Neunelfer, while also showing up on the 928 and the 968.However, as the social media-based Porsche registry that brought this beauty to our attention aptly notes, we're looking at Iris Blue Metallic (Code 39V), which is different from the previous homonymous color that came with the 33P code - the latter was offered between the '85 and '86 model years, having come to the G-Body 911 and the 928.Speaking of which, you should make sure to use the swiper feature of the Instagram post below to check out both versions of the color - note that only the newer one has made a comeback.Main shade aside, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS sitting before us comes in full Ring attack configuration. To be more precise, the thing sports the weight-saving Weissach Package, while also featuring the uber-light magnesium wheels.And with the shoes of the 700 horsepower toy being dressed White Gold Metallic, these create a strong contrast with the body of the supercar.While we're talking 991.2 Neunelfer, we'll remind you the German automotive producer has yet to introduce the road-going swansong for this generation.We are, of course, referring to the 911 Speedster, which has been recently spied testing in production form alongside the 2020 911 Cabriolet. In fact, the Speedster should make its debut in the coming months and we can't wait to bring the official images to you.