Bahama Yellow Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Brings Back the 1960s

Now, you might want to enjoy a real-world take on the color. Well, you should know the social media-based Porsche registry that brought this toy to our attention delivered just that, comparing Bahama to Signal Yellow.
"One may be reminded of Signal Yellow when seeing this color, but having seen both colors in person, these are notably different. Bahama is a much flatter color with a tad more orange relative to the bolder, yellower Signal. A similar relationship exists between the flatter, historic Lichtgrün (Birch Green) and the bolder, yellower, modern Acid Green," we are being told.
Looking past the main shade of the car, we also have to mention the satin aluminum wheels - look inside the rims and you'll notice banana-colored calipers, which mean the rear-engined machine is gifted with PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware. So this wasn't exactly an affordable configuration.
You should make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to enjoy the complete eye candy. And while these images of the Porscha don't allow us to take a peek inside the cabin of the thing, there are still one or two interior bits we'd like to discuss.
To be more precise, we can talk about the full bucket seats of the German tool and, of course, the stick between them - as with any Touring Package, this 911 comes with a manual tranny, so the one occupying the driver's seat is fully immersed.
