Bahama Yellow Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Brings Back the 1960s

The world’s only Bahama Yellow (bahamagelb; non-metallic UNI; Z14) 911 GT3 Touring, seen by @2k_media in Los Angeles, CA recently. This example sports the manual (as all Tourings do), wheels in satin aluminum, PCCB, standard xenons, and full bucket seats. Bahama Yellow is a historic Porsche color, having been available on the 911 and 912 for model years ‘66 through ‘69. One may be reminded of Signal Yellow when seeing this color, but having seen both colors in person, these are notably different. Bahama is a much flatter color with a tad more orange relative to the bolder, yellower Signal. A similar relationship exists between the flatter, historic Lichtgrün (Birch Green) and the bolder, yellower, modern Acid Green. Some time ago, I featured a 991.2 Targa 4 GTS in Bahama Yellow that was spotted in Illinois by a local reader. This, however, is the first known GT car to sport the historic color, and it looks especially fitting for the Touring with the chrome elements. We certainly hope to see more of this car and color down the road. What are your thoughts on this example? Photos courtesy of @2k_media (1-3) and @svarooom (4). #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Feb 7, 2019 at 11:20am PST