autoevolution

New Porsche 911 Speedster Spotted Testing with 2020 911 Cabrio, Debut Imminent

13 Feb 2019, 10:56 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Despite the 992 Porsche 911 lineup already including four models, with more set to land soon, Zuffenhausen has yet to release the road-going swansong of the 991.2 generation. That would be the 911 Speedster, which we now want to showcase.
12 photos
New Porsche 911 Speedster prototypeNew Porsche 911 Speedster prototypeNew Porsche 911 Speedster prototypeNew Porsche 911 Speedster prototypeNew Porsche 911 Speedster prototypeNew Porsche 911 Speedster prototypeNew Porsche 911 Speedster prototypeNew Porsche 911 Speedster prototypeNew Porsche 911 Speedster prototypeNew Porsche 911 Speedster prototypeNew Porsche 911 Speedster prototype
Take a good look at the spyshots in the gallery above, as this might be the last spy session for the open-top special - with Porsche having already previewed the new Speedster via two concepts last year and tons of prototypes having been spotted, the debut of the uber-special model is set to take place in the coming months.

The prototype we have here once again allows us to check out the final styling cues. And while the rear deck on the 992 Cabriolet spotted next to the Speedster tester might be gracious, the deck of the latter is a piece of art. And we can say the same about the roof of the Speedster (this cloth top isn't visible on this prototype, but you can check it out here).

Nevertheless, there are two elements we've seen on the 911 Speedster concepts that can't be found on the prototype. We're referring to the fuel filler cap located on the middle of the frunk lid, as well as to the retro door mirrors. Then again, it remains to be seen if these will show up on the production model.

Speaking of production, only 1,948 units of the toy will be brought to the world, as a nod to the fact that the original 356 received its operating license back in 1948. Then again, you can expect this Porscha to be sold out at the time of its debut. However, the ways of the "used" vehicle market mean you'll probably still be able to get your hands on it, albeit for a hefty premium.

Under the sculpted body of the newcomer, we find GT3 hardware, so the lucky few will get to enjoy a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six with at least 500 ponies.

Since we mentioned the 992 Cabriolet, we'll remind you of a little rumor that's been flying around ever since Porsche spilled the beans on the GT3 mechanical bits of the Speedster. To be more precise, we might see Porsche introducing a 911 GT3 Cabriolet for the first time, even though only the Coupe has been spied so far.
Porsche 911 Speedster 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Porsche 911 Porsche spyshots
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Macan SPORSCHE Macan S Small SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4SPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 