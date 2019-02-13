New Porsche 911 Speedster Spotted Testing with 2020 911 Cabrio, Debut Imminent

Despite the 992 Porsche 911 lineup already including four models, with more set to land soon, Zuffenhausen has yet to release the road-going swansong of the 991.2 generation. That would be the 911 Speedster, which we now want to showcase.

12 photos



The prototype we have here once again allows us to check out the final styling cues. And while the rear deck on the 992 Cabriolet spotted next to the Speedster tester might be gracious, the deck of the latter is a piece of art. And we can say the same about the roof of the Speedster (this cloth top isn't visible on this prototype, but you can check it out



Nevertheless, there are two elements we've seen on the 911 Speedster concepts that can't be found on the prototype. We're referring to the fuel filler cap located on the middle of the frunk lid, as well as to the retro door mirrors. Then again, it remains to be seen if these will show up on the production model.



Speaking of production, only 1,948 units of the toy will be brought to the world, as a nod to the fact that the original 356 received its operating license back in 1948. Then again, you can expect this Porscha to be sold out at the time of its debut. However, the ways of the "used" vehicle market mean you'll probably still be able to get your hands on it, albeit for a hefty premium.



Under the sculpted body of the newcomer, we find GT3 hardware, so the lucky few will get to enjoy a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six with at least 500 ponies.



Since we mentioned the 992 Cabriolet, we'll remind you of a little rumor that's been flying around ever since Porsche spilled the beans on the GT3 mechanical bits of the Speedster. To be more precise, we might see Porsche introducing a 911 GT3 Cabriolet for the first time, even though only the Coupe has been Take a good look at the spyshots in the gallery above, as this might be the last spy session for the open-top special - with Porsche having already previewed the new Speedster via two concepts last year and tons of prototypes having been spotted, the debut of the uber-special model is set to take place in the coming months.The prototype we have here once again allows us to check out the final styling cues. And while the rear deck on the 992 Cabriolet spotted next to the Speedster tester might be gracious, the deck of the latter is a piece of art. And we can say the same about the roof of the Speedster (this cloth top isn't visible on this prototype, but you can check it out here ).Nevertheless, there are two elements we've seen on the 911 Speedster concepts that can't be found on the prototype. We're referring to the fuel filler cap located on the middle of the frunk lid, as well as to the retro door mirrors. Then again, it remains to be seen if these will show up on the production model.Speaking of production, only 1,948 units of the toy will be brought to the world, as a nod to the fact that the original 356 received its operating license back in 1948. Then again, you can expect this Porscha to be sold out at the time of its debut. However, the ways of the "used" vehicle market mean you'll probably still be able to get your hands on it, albeit for a hefty premium.Under the sculpted body of the newcomer, we find GT3 hardware, so the lucky few will get to enjoy a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six with at least 500 ponies.Since we mentioned the 992 Cabriolet, we'll remind you of a little rumor that's been flying around ever since Porsche spilled the beans on the GT3 mechanical bits of the Speedster. To be more precise, we might see Porsche introducing a 911 GT3 Cabriolet for the first time, even though only the Coupe has been spied so far.