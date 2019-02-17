Ultraviolet 2020 Porsche 911 Looks Wild in This Spec

autoevolution

With customer deliveries for the 992 Porsche 911 not here yet, we're keeping an eye out for 2020 Neunelfer specs that stand out. And while certain delights sometime come from the real world, the one we have here is delivered by a rendering.
To be more precise, this rear-engined toy comes dressed in purple. Of course, with this being pixel play, we can't be 100 percent certain that the thing is portrayed in Ultraviolet (for instance, if somebody would add an irridiscent effect, this color could've turned into Viola Metallic). Regardless, we'll tip our helmets to digital art label The Sap for this image.

Then there's the rest of the spec, namely the grey stripes adorning the sides of the vehicle, with the same color being used for the wheels.

We also have to mention the yellow "Porsche" script on the doors - the same shade is used for the brake calipers, which signals the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.

Speaking of the eight-generation Porsche 911, we'll remind you the range currently involves four models, namely the Carrera S and Carrera 4S, along with their Cabriolet derivatives.

However, the German automotive producer is set to give us the base Carrera models soon. And we have to admit that we're more curious about a few models that will land towards the final part of the year or even in 2020.

For one thing, we're referring to the 911 Turbo. Prototypes of the supercar have been spotted testing since last year, with these coming in Coupe and Cabriolet form.

Then there's the 992 Porsche 911 GT3. While the fixed-roof incarnation of the GT3 has been spotted testing with the production body, there's a rather wild rumor floating around. This suggests that Porsche will offer a GT3 Cabriolet for the first time in the history of the rear-engined machine.

And the main clue comes from the fact that the imminent 991.2 swansong, namely the 911 Speedster, is based on the GT3.

 

