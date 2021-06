Inspired by Vintage Supercars, This C1S Electric Scooter Is Ready for Summer

Designed by Kiska, the same company behind the style of the KTM motorcycles, the C1S e-scooter takes inspiration from vintage supercars. It looks quite simple and elegant, with retro lines that blend into a futuristic look.You can take this e-scooter for a night ride, as it offers bright LED lighting with the headlamp featuring self-adjusting technology based on the light conditions encountered while driving. If rain decides to ruin your day, rest assured: the C1S is equipped with IP57 waterproofing (it won't protect you from the rain, but the hub motor will be safe).Spec-wise, this eco-friendly vehicle is made "for short and mid-distance local trips." Powered by a GTR 3.0 motor, the C1S can zip from 0 to 60 kph (0-37 mph) almost immediately. The scooter comes with a Panasonic 18650 lithium battery and expandable dual battery support, and it boasts a maximum of 2.2kW of output power.This doubles your endurance and allows you to travel 70 kilometers (43 miles) on a single charge. It also has hydraulic shock absorption similar to that used on motorcycles, allowing the scooter to conquer different types of terrain.In terms of safety, the e-scooter comes with an intelligent power management system that has nine levels of safety protection against overcurrent, short-circuit, overcharge, and more. Other features include a 25L extra-large seat box for storage and an auto-level cold rolled steel forging structure for long-term load-bearing.Overall, the Yadea C1S offers what you'd expect from any scooter wrapped in a green package. It's a pretty good option for those who want to electrify their life and cheat their way through the hot season.