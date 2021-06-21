Inspired by Vintage Supercars, This C1S Electric Scooter Is Ready for Summer

Electric scooters have become increasingly popular in recent years. They're easy to use, and they're an excellent alternative for cutting down on time spent stuck in traffic. Now that summer is officially here, you can hop on a two-wheeler and get away from the hot temperatures. Who knows, maybe a Yadea C1S e-scooter will do the trick for you.
Designed by Kiska, the same company behind the style of the KTM motorcycles, the C1S e-scooter takes inspiration from vintage supercars. It looks quite simple and elegant, with retro lines that blend into a futuristic look.
You can take this e-scooter for a night ride, as it offers bright LED lighting with the headlamp featuring self-adjusting technology based on the light conditions encountered while driving. If rain decides to ruin your day, rest assured: the C1S is equipped with IP57 waterproofing (it won't protect you from the rain, but the hub motor will be safe).
Spec-wise, this eco-friendly vehicle is made "for short and mid-distance local trips." Powered by a GTR 3.0 motor, the C1S can zip from 0 to 60 kph (0-37 mph) almost immediately. The scooter comes with a Panasonic 18650 lithium battery and expandable dual battery support, and it boasts a maximum of 2.2kW of output power.
This doubles your endurance and allows you to travel 70 kilometers (43 miles) on a single charge. It also has hydraulic shock absorption similar to that used on motorcycles, allowing the scooter to conquer different types of terrain.
In terms of safety, the e-scooter comes with an intelligent power management system that has nine levels of safety protection against overcurrent, short-circuit, overcharge, and more. Other features include a 25L extra-large seat box for storage and an auto-level cold rolled steel forging structure for long-term load-bearing.
Overall, the Yadea C1S offers what you'd expect from any scooter wrapped in a green package. It's a pretty good option for those who want to electrify their life and cheat their way through the hot season.
