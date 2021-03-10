Polestar and Partners to Bring Forth Re:Move, an Electric Cargo "Urban Sled"

Time to face the facts; the world outside is changing, and before you know it, combustion engines will be something of a collector's item. Helping sustain the idea of an electric and cleaner future is Polestar, with its newest venture.
The vehicle you see has been dubbed the Re:Move, and it seeks to be next last-mile utility vehicle, though not necessarily for you. With the current health crisis happening, certain branches of society such as online shopping and home deliveries have seen a massive surge. To answer the current need for expansion, and to cash in on some profits, of course, companies like Polestar have been looking beyond their usual perspectives and engaging in beautiful collaborations at the forefront of electric mobility.
As Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath says, “This is only the beginning. The electric drivetrain is only the first step, then we have to look at the whole supply chain and what materials we design with. This is so much more exciting than the last twenty years when designers were just making things pretty.”
What society will be looking forward to is known as a “three-wheeled urban sled” within the design group. The design, conceived by Grcic, is compact and mobile enough to fit most bike lanes but also strong enough to handle a 275-kg (606-lb) payload. The best part? It’s built using fully recyclable and low carbon aluminum.
A quick look at the Re:Move reveals a platform supporting three wheels, two at the front and one at the rear. Why two at the front? Simple: to carry loads while offering stability. If you've ever ridden an ATC with the reverse wheel configuration, you know how prone they are to tipping.
At the rear of the scooter, a crank arm is seen, and a suspension is sure to be in place. As for the controls used in operating this electric wonder, a classic bicycle or motorcycle setup is visible. I wonder if this is where CAKE comes in. Just kidding, they’ve probably been called upon because of their expertise in creating a compact and powerful electric drivetrain.
visual design into the real deal, the remaining team members at Hydro, Polestar, and CAKE were called upon to lend their expertise.
The president and CEO of Hydro, Hilde M. Aasheim, had this to say about the event: “Hydro wants to lead the way in the green energy transition and we believe collaborations between leading partners are key to accelerate this change. With our growth in renewable energy and low-carbon aluminum we can be an important partner for companies in their effort to further reduce emissions in production and use. This is why we are proud to work together with partners like Polestar to help accelerate the shift to more sustainable mobility.”
As of right now, this design is an ongoing process, but a working version of the Re:Move will be unveiled this fall. For now, all we have are these images and information released along the way. If you want to know more about the Re:Move's development stages, as they have been thus far, be sure to check out the SXSW Conference & Festival on March the 17th.
