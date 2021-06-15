Inspired by McLaren Supercars, This Sportswear Collection Is Perfect for Summer

2 Former NFL Star Calls Out Dim-Witted Thieves Who Thrashed His McLaren 720S

Following a successful autumn/winter collection in 2020, luxury supercar company McLaren has teamed up yet again with British sportswear brand Castore. The automotive-inspired collection uses a high-strech fabric that allows for plenty of movement and ventilation – perfect for the summer. 5 photos



Made of four-way stretch fabric so the wearer can enjoy the most movement in it, the McLaren Performance ¼ zip has a tailored neck and shoulders and a slim athletic cut. The fabric on this one is not only water resistant but also insulating, thermoregulating and protects against UV rays.



The Superlight Vest and t-shirt take from McLaren's aerodynamic design to regulate airflow. Both pieces are made of a high-stretch aerated mesh and have laser-cut eyelets to improve breathability.



Modified by the McLaren Automotive design team, the Garcia hoodie has been transformed into the new McLaren Performance Hoody. The original garment has been enhanced with materials that provide a waterproof, windproof, lightweight piece.



Getting to bottom items, the McLaren Performance shorts are let you move freely, having a cut with side seam splits. For a better fit, they come with an elastic waistband with hidden drawcords. These shorts also have hidden side pockets.



Using bonding tech to remove the possibility of chafing, the McLaren Performance Trousers also come with a high-stretch fabric that offers optimal comfort when you drive or spend hours on that seat. They have a back-yoke panel and a hidden drawcord that lets the wearer adjust the fit.



This supercar collection is available in Harrods' Knightsbridge store or Castore stores. Prices range from $80 to $470.

