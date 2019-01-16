autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

Infiniti Loses Hope In QX30, Next Generation To Use Infiniti Platform

16 Jan 2019, 14:31 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Introduced in 2015 on the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class' vehicle architecture, the Q30 and QX30 haven’t managed to sell as well as Infiniti predicted. In both Europe and the United States, sales slumped with each passing year.
11 photos
Infiniti Q30Infiniti Q30Infiniti Q30Infiniti Q30Infiniti Q30Infiniti Q30Infiniti Q30Infiniti Q30Infiniti Q30Infiniti Q30
The U.S. has the most telling example, with 14,093 examples of the QX30 sold in 2017 as opposed to 8,101 in 2018. Given these circumstances, not even Infiniti can claim the partnership with Mercedes-Benz for the compact hatchback has paid off.

Speaking at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show with Motor Authority, president Christian Meunier acknowledged the QX30 “is not a very successful product. We’ll keep selling it for now, but this is not a product that has a future beyond its current lifecycle.”

On the upside, the luxury division of Nissan plans to replace the Q30 and QX30 with “an all-Infiniti platform.” Nissan already has the CMF-C/D for the compact and mid-size segments, but chances are Infiniti could surprise us with a different platform. The QX50, for example, uses an “all-new platform” that's not shared with Nissan.

Manufactured in the United Kingdom (at the Sunderland assembly plant), the Q30 and QX30 are available with a 1.6- or 2.0-liter turbo plus 1.5- and 2.2-liter turbo diesel. Depending on the powerplant, the six-speed manual transmission can be changed with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Meunier offered a hint in regard to the suck-squeeze-bang-blow department of the succeeding models. As expected, the head honcho is trying to push the VC-Turbo on other models in the lineup.

Nissan also uses the VC-Turbo in the 2019 Altima, but as opposed to the 2.5, the range-topping engine option is FWD-only. To this effect, Canadian customers are offered the 2.5-liter DIG with Intelligent AWD as standard.

The Altima rides on the latest evolution of the Nissan D platform, which dates back to the third-generation Renault Laguna from 2007. The revisions brought to the vehicle architecture go beyond the safety suite and variable-compression engine. As a matter of fact, the Altima is 41 pounds lighter and 15 percent stiffer than the previous generation.
infiniti q30 Infiniti QX30 hatchback Infiniti crossover
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
INFINITI models:
INFINITI EX37INFINITI EX37 Medium SUVINFINITI Q60INFINITI Q60 CoupeINFINITI QX70INFINITI QX70 CrossoverINFINITI QX30INFINITI QX30 CrossoverINFINITI Q70INFINITI Q70 CompactAll INFINITI models  
 
 