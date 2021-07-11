Infinitas Hybrid Charger Helps BMW S55 Engine Develop 986 HP

5 BMW 2 Series Coupe G42 Configurator Goes Live, Things Can Get Wildly Expensive

Introduced in 2009, the N55 straight-six powerplant evolved into the S55 for the previous generations of the M3 and M4. The closed-deck block, lightweight crankshaft, twin fuel pumps, revised intercoolers, and twin-turbo setup were all the rage until recently because of the S58, which develops 510 PS (or 503 horsepower) in the buck-toothed M3 and M4. 11 photos



SK3RR is the name of the range-topping variant of the Hybrid Charger, which doesn't have a price tag at the present moment. The base option is €6,998 or $8,310 at current exchange rates, plus €2,112 ($2,510) for installation including the value-added tax. The lowest configuration is nothing to scoff at either thanks to 600 PS (592 hp), and better still, it’s also the only Hybrid Charger currently available for registration with a TÜV report in Germany.



In regard to how it actually works, the Infinitas Hybrid Charger can be summed up as an additional compressor that pre-compresses the air for the turbochargers. Pre-charging presents multiple advantages over the bone-stock S55, including reduced boost time, better response, and higher boost pressure. The next level up from the base SK1 is the SK2, which develops 700 PS (690 hp) and 900 Nm (664 pound-feet) of torque. The SK2CS and SK3 flaunt 800 and 900 metric ponies (make that 789 and 888 horsepower).



As you would expect from 3.0 liters of displacement and six cylinders in a line, Infinitas recommends upgraded internals from the SK2CS upward. Obviously enough, the F87 M2 coupe is also compatible with the Hybrid Charger.



