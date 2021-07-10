2021 BMW M4 With M-Performance Exhaust Sounds Like an Autobahn Beast

When the 7 Series and X7 came out, people noticed BMW was putting larger grilles on its cars. They joked that the Lexus spindle now had a rival. Today, we check out the M4 with M-Performance parts, which really does look like a Lexus.
The specific Lexus we're talking about is the RC F Track Edition with its carbon fiber winglets, though all the Fs have this trademark exhaust layout, and orange is such a sporty color to have.
The M-Performance parts were shown at roughly the same time as the normal next-gen M3 and M4, back in March 2021, though the web debut was last Fall. The exhaust even has a cool little name, the MPE, and it's obviously the trademark component featured here.
For many years, BMW has had this large catalog of parts that you could you to have a factory-tuned look. Usually, the exhaust was the job of Akrapovic. The tips came out in the usual places but had carbon or titanium extremities.
The layout isn't exhaustly like a Lexus, though. the RC F or IS F have an X-pipe and two mufflers. But the MPE has one big exhaust with all four tips coming out of it, just like a normal M4. But because of the shape, you do need a special carbon fiber bumper to go with it, which is a clever way for BMW to make more money.
As seen in the video below, shot by German YouTuber Automann-TV, the MPE isn't that loud, but it has a special tone. There are other benefits as well. The custom set of pipes is made out of titanium, helping reduce the weight by 15 lbs (7kg). It also comes with active butterfly valves.
As you can probably tell, there are other mods on this car, like the large wing fixed to the bumper. The RC F Track Edition has a very similar design. The entire bottom side of the M4 is also wrapped in carbon. This car also comes with super-lightweight M Performance wheels that look a mix of steel girders and spider webs.
They're wrapped in Michelin Sport 4S tires, and the driver wanted to find out if all these "Performance" improvements actually make the car faster on not. Spoiler alert: 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes 3.84 seconds and she's a beast on the Autobahn.
