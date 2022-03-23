Industry Experts Warn U.S. Car Sales Could Take a Dip in March Due to Inflation

More on this:

1 Russian Man Checks Gas Prices After Western Sanctions, Makes Americans, Europeans Jealous

2 VW Stops Production and Halts Vehicle Exports to Russia As War Intensifies

3 Multiple Automakers Suspended Vehicle Deliveries to Russia, Restart Date Is Unknown

4 Ford Increases Prices Across the Board, the Popular F-150 Truck Has the Highest Hike

5 If You Are Waiting for Car Prices To Improve in 2022, Buckle Up, the Ride Could Be Longer