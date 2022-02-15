Ford Increases Prices Across the Board, the Popular F-150 Truck Has the Highest Hike

Inflation is eating into American savings, with prices going up for everything from the very basic products to luxury items. Vehicle prices have also been on the rise lately, and we have now learned Ford joins the trend with vehicle and options price hikes across several models in its lineup. The popular F-150 sees the biggest price bump.
Ford sent a memo to its dealers across the U.S. announcing a price increase across many of the 2022 models, starting from February 15. The hike is not insignificant either, with the Ford F-150 Raptor seeing a $3,300 increase. The F-150 is the most affected model in Ford’s lineup, with several trims (XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, Limited, and Tremor) seeing a $1,500 price bump. The Super Duty versions of the truck are also $1,000 more expensive starting from today.
The memo was shared on the F-150 Gen 14 forum by user SuperClyde and it also shows the 19S STX Appearance Package price goes up by $500. This is the second time Ford increases prices for the F-150 after it did the same in December last year. Back then, the XL base trim saw a $350 increase, with all other trims being bumped up by $880. The STX Appearance Package, available on select XL models, was also increased by $530.
Various other Ford models saw price increases starting today. In the case of Mustang, it’s the GT and the GT Premium trims that are more expensive by $825, while the Shelby GT500 sees a $1,090 bump. This comes on top of the price hike of the V8-powered models that we announced last week.
Ford Escape is also more expensive. Depending on the trim, the price hike can be anywhere between $250 (in the case of the SEL Gas 1.5L series) and $675 (for the SE HEV series). Moving up to the Explorer, the increase starts at $385 for the King Ranch series and goes as high as $1,100 for the XLT series. Most other trims see a $500 increase in price. Of course, all these models also record a price increase for various packages, as you can see in the PDF below.
The memo was shared on the F-150 Gen 14 forum by user SuperClyde and it also shows the 19S STX Appearance Package price goes up by $500. This is the second time Ford increases prices for the F-150 after it did the same in December last year. Back then, the XL base trim saw a $350 increase, with all other trims being bumped up by $880. The STX Appearance Package, available on select XL models, was also increased by $530.
Various other Ford models saw price increases starting today. In the case of Mustang, it’s the GT and the GT Premium trims that are more expensive by $825, while the Shelby GT500 sees a $1,090 bump. This comes on top of the price hike of the V8-powered models that we announced last week.
Ford Escape is also more expensive. Depending on the trim, the price hike can be anywhere between $250 (in the case of the SEL Gas 1.5L series) and $675 (for the SE HEV series). Moving up to the Explorer, the increase starts at $385 for the King Ranch series and goes as high as $1,100 for the XLT series. Most other trims see a $500 increase in price. Of course, all these models also record a price increase for various packages, as you can see in the PDF below.