Ford Increases Prices Across the Board, the Popular F-150 Truck Has the Highest Hike

Ford sent a memo to its dealers across the U.S. announcing a price increase across many of the 2022 models, starting from February 15. The hike is not insignificant either, with the Ford F-150 Raptor seeing a $3,300 increase. The F-150 is the most affected model in Ford’s lineup, with several trims (XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, Limited, and Tremor) seeing a $1,500 price bump. The Super Duty versions of the truck are also $1,000 more expensive starting from today.The memo was shared on the F-150 Gen 14 forum by user SuperClyde and it also shows the 19S STX Appearance Package price goes up by $500. This is the second time Ford increases prices for the F-150 after it did the same in December last year. Back then, the XL base trim saw a $350 increase, with all other trims being bumped up by $880. The STX Appearance Package, available on select XL models, was also increased by $530.Various other Ford models saw price increases starting today. In the case of Mustang, it’s the GT and the GT Premium trims that are more expensive by $825, while the Shelby GT500 sees a $1,090 bump. This comes on top of the price hike of the V8-powered models that we announced last week.Ford Escape is also more expensive. Depending on the trim, the price hike can be anywhere between $250 (in the case of the SEL Gas 1.5L series) and $675 (for the SE HEV series). Moving up to the Explorer, the increase starts at $385 for the King Ranch series and goes as high as $1,100 for the XLT series. Most other trims see a $500 increase in price. Of course, all these models also record a price increase for various packages, as you can see in the PDF below.