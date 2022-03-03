VW Stops Production and Halts Vehicle Exports to Russia As War Intensifies

More on this:

1 Russian GP Is Definitively Canceled as F1 Terminates Contact With Promoter

2 Toyota Stops Making Cars in Russia, But Because of “Supply Chain Disruptions”

3 Ford Suspends What’s Left of Its Russian Operations “Until Further Notice”

4 BMW Cancels Russian Production and Exports, Condemns the "Actions Against Ukraine"

5 Volvo Suspends All Car Shipments to Russia Over Kremlin’s Attack on Ukraine