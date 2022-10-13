Indian Chief Warrior Puts On the War Paint, Now Costs Almost Triple Its MSRP

A brand new, 2022 Indian Chief is priced at one dollar short of $15,000 nowadays. That’s a pretty decent amount to pay for a motorcycle described as the "iconic cruiser, reinvented for its 100th anniversary", and a chance to “ride history,” as Indian says about the two-wheeler.
But a stock, butt-naked Chief worth just $15,000 is not reason enough for pride for some people, and that’s why there’s a market for custom Chiefs priced more than three times the MSRP of the stock motorcycle. Like this here machine, nicknamed Warrior, and put together over in Germany by a crew called Hollister's Motorcycles.
The Warrior has an asking price of 48,500 euros, which is just a touch less in American dollars at today's exchange rates. For that money, you get a customized Dark Horse variant (this one is priced at $17,499 over at Indian in stock form) with a cool, three-layer paint job in black, green and yellow, and a rather short list of custom bits added, if we are to judge on what's listed on Hollister's.
That list includes Indian aftermarket parts (like, say, the shock absorber, the risers, and speedometer), modified Indian stock bits (things like the fuel tank and the electrical system), but also full custom hardware.
This last category includes stuff like NLC-supplied fork, swingarm, and also both fenders, Wunderkind mirrors, and Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde mufflers over the exhaust.
The engine sitting inside the frame is the stock 116ci Thunderstroke unit rated at 165 Nm of torque, and it spins a 19-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear one (this one 260 mm wide, double the width of the one at the other end).
The Warrior is one of the most recent Hollister's conversions, and it’s offered with a two-year manufacturer guarantee and the unspoken promise that'll probably turn a lot of heads on the road.
