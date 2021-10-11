Custom Victory High Ball Champagne Flows Just Like the Namesake Drink

We’re pretty sure the reason behind the name chosen for this particular custom build, Champagne, has something to do with the color sprayed on some of the body parts. To these eyes though, the name seems even more fitting given the flowing lines achieved by the bike’s handlers.
What you’re looking at is one of the shortest-lived motorcycles in history. It was born in the stables of a company called Victory, a brand that was on the market for just 18 years, from 1999 until 2017, when its maker, Polaris, became owner of Indian. Enough time, though, for it to establish its own fan base, and a small, but active group of garages dedicated to customizing the bikes it made.
The High Ball, as the model we have here is known, came to be in 2012, meaning it was only around for five years. This one is no longer in its stock form, having been reimagined by a German garage called Hollister’s Motorcycles, a crew that specializes in both Indians and Victory bikes.
The two-wheeler we have here went through the usual customization process, being fitted with both aftermarket and custom bits. Hollister's itself is responsible, aside from putting the thing together, for elements like the two fenders, seat, and paint job, while Victory supplied the fuel tank, risers, and pulley, among others.
The High Ball retains its stock engine tied to a 6-speed transmission and rated at 89 hp and 140 Nm of torque, only now it breaths through a Hollister's air filter and Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system.
Wrapped in the special color you see before your eyes, the bike is listed on the Germans' website for 25,000 euros, which is about $29,000 at today’s rates, and more than double the price of the motorcycle back when it was still available.
