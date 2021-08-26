Victory Vegas Fire Is One Hot, Curvy and Pricey Breed of 8-Ball

Like it or not, the present-day motorcycle world, at least on the American continent, is dominated by just two names: Harley-Davidson and Indian. But if the gods of corporate dealings had been kinder, Victory would probably have been up there with them.
As is, the company that was started by Polaris stopped making bikes after Polaris became the owner of Indian. Yet during its rather short life (the brand was around from 1999 to 2017), it came out with some iconic two-wheelers, like say the Vegas, Gunner, or Hammer.
Now, unlike when it comes to Harley and Indian two-wheelers, custom shops do not really flock to make Victory-based projects. There are few that do, and a particularly appealing one is Germany-based Hollister’s Motorcycles.
We’ve already seen one of their Gunner-based builds not long ago, a red and black motorcycle that kind of opened our appetite for more of the same. So, enter the Vegas Fire, an enticing proposition of the 8-Ball variety.
Wearing red on the body parts and black and chrome elsewhere, the bike stands out mostly on account of two things: the new wheels, with a 21-inch, six-spoke design for the front and an 18-inch rear one, and the custom fenders front and back, made by Hollister's to completely reshape the Victory into a hot and curvy build.
Most of the bits used for the build are of Victory-make, including the mirrors, handles, seat, fuel tank, and pulley, while aside from the wheels and fenders, the German shop also contributed the headlight.
Although an older build of the garage, the Vegas Fire is still listed for sale on the Hollister’s website, with a price tag of $25,500 euros, which would be about $30,000 at today’s exchange rates. For reference, the price for an unmodified 8-Ball on the pre-owned market is about $8,000.
