Incredibly Rare Pre-Production Lamborghini Urraco Is Up for Grabs in Original Condition

Lamborghini Urraco was introduced in 1970 at the Turin Auto Show and is considered to be the predecessor of the first modern supercar. Developed as a budget-friendly alternative to the company’s top-of-the-line models, its actual market debut took place for model year 1972, and production continued until 1979.
Despite the 7-year production run, mferely 791 units rolled out the Raging Bull’s factory doors during this timeframe, which makes the Urraco one of the rarest Lamborghinis ever made.
What’s even rarer, though, are pre-production specimens, and the model you’re looking at here is just that – an extremely rare pre-production Lamborghini Urraco that was manufactured in November 1972 and is now offered for sale via Weekend Heroes in very good, unrestored condition.
It was designed by Marcello Gandini for Bertone and comes with stamps of the pre-production number 19 on its body, doors, and headlights. What makes it even more noteworthy is that this is a matching-numbers example and preserves its original engine, gearbox, and frame.
The first Italian owner specified this Lamborghini Urraco unit in Arancio paint job with Nero/Grigio interior, a combination it still wears to this day. Impressively, the interior of this pre-production model is completely original and unrestored.
Given that this is a pre-production Urracos, there are several differences between it and the regular production model. The example you see here sports some features that were not maintained for the final production model, like the badge on the boot lid and various interior details.
This particular Urraco received regular maintenance and a major overhaul sometime during the last decade. As part of that overhaul, the engine was fully rebuilt by an ex-Lamborghini works mechanic and the exterior was repainted in the original factory color.
The car is 50 years old, but it spent almost half of its life in a garage. It is now offered for sale out of Munich, Germany, with just 61,400 original kilometers (38,152 miles) on the clock. According to the listing on Weekend Heroes, the asking price is €105,000 (around $108,500 at current exchange rates).
