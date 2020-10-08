IMSA-Winning Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Can Be Had as the Perfect Trophy Car

Generally speaking, there’s not much more you can ask from a Lamborghini. The Italian-made cars are as close to mechanical perfection as they can get, and that is the main reason they’re held in such high regard. But even among Lamborghinis, some are more special than others.
We’re talking about the ones prepped by Squadra Corse, the carmaker’s racing/high-performance division. The group worked its magic on a number of Lambos, most recently the Essenza SCV12. But it also made a name for itself in the U.S., in the GTD class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Back in 2018, the team managed to score the first championship win for itself, with the help of a 2016 Lamborghini’s Huracán GT3, badged with the number 48. It was driven to the top of the chart by Madison Snow and Bryan Sellers, who raced it that year to six podiums out of the season’s 11 races.
While in active duty, the car scored wins at the 2018 12 Hours of Sebring and the Northeast Grand Prix, and placed third at the 24 Hours of Daytona. Quite the pedigree, and that should make it an irresistible offer for those in the market for a new trophy car. That’s because the Lambo is selling with no reserve during the Barrett-Jackson fall auction later this month.
When it was introduced, this particular Huracan was the first factory Lamborghini to be FIA compliant. It uses the same carbon-fiber reinforced aluminum chassis as all other cars of its family, only that it adds an FIA-spec roll cage.
Unlike the street Huracan, it comes with a modified 90-degree, naturally-aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine linked to a 6-speed sequential gearbox with a three-disc racing clutch. The bodywork is different from stock too, having been developed together with specialist house Dallara, who also worked on the aerodynamics and suspension elements - all the changes allowed the GT3 develop 1,400 pounds of downforce for a body that weighed close to twice that much.
