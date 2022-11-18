Imola Red BMW M5 Is One Angry-Looking Super Sedan With a Thing for Pricey Wheels

Most of the time, whenever the BMW M5 pops up in our news feed, it is either about an example being driven the way it was meant to, or the automaker putting the official spotlight on it.
The one pictured above, however, eschews these scenarios, and stays quiet while having its pictures taken. It lives in New York, as per the rear license plate, and sports a rare color for an executive super sedan, which is known as Imola Red, with a few black contrasting accents.
However, the thing that provides the most contrast is the alloy set. The wheels were signed by HRE, and they are known as the S101SC. A quick look on their official website reveals that they are available in 20, 21, and 22 inches, in too many finishes to count, and they start at $3,300 per wheel. Different lug nuts, and the company’s center caps are some of the optional equipment available here.
There is a generous lineup of BMWs riding on them besides the pictured M5, including a BMW M3. It is also the wheel set of choice for various Porsches too, such as the 718 Boxster, and 911, and there are a couple of Audi R8 supercars that feature them too. As a result, if exclusivity is your thing, then you should perhaps go for different ones, if you were considering buying them.
Besides the alloys, which are the highlight of this car, together with the special paint finish, it doesn’t sport any other things worth mentioning, other than the engine of course. You are looking at the Competition variant of the M5, which means that the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 produces 616 hp (625 ps / 460 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque, for a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3.2 seconds, and a 155 mph (250 kph) maximum speed.
However, the thing that provides the most contrast is the alloy set. The wheels were signed by HRE, and they are known as the S101SC. A quick look on their official website reveals that they are available in 20, 21, and 22 inches, in too many finishes to count, and they start at $3,300 per wheel. Different lug nuts, and the company’s center caps are some of the optional equipment available here.
There is a generous lineup of BMWs riding on them besides the pictured M5, including a BMW M3. It is also the wheel set of choice for various Porsches too, such as the 718 Boxster, and 911, and there are a couple of Audi R8 supercars that feature them too. As a result, if exclusivity is your thing, then you should perhaps go for different ones, if you were considering buying them.
Besides the alloys, which are the highlight of this car, together with the special paint finish, it doesn’t sport any other things worth mentioning, other than the engine of course. You are looking at the Competition variant of the M5, which means that the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 produces 616 hp (625 ps / 460 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque, for a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3.2 seconds, and a 155 mph (250 kph) maximum speed.