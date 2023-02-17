Imaginary New-Gen RUF CTR Simply Takes Porsche 911 Design to the Next CGI Level

When it comes to yellow birds, kids usually think about the Looney Tunes adventures of Silvester the tomcat’s archenemy/best friend Tweety, the yellow canary. But adults might want to consider something with four wheels, instead.
Ruf Automobile GmbH, best known around the world simply as ‘RUF,’ is a German car manufacturer. Emphasis on that last bit, as this is not only a tuner or a restomod specialist but a fully-fledged automobile producer with a storied background. It was founded way back in 1939 by Alois Ruf Sr. and rose to fame after starting to modify Porsches in 1975.
However, in 1987, the company reached a legendary status level with the introduction of the RUF CTR – aka ‘Yellowbird’ – which became the fastest production car in the world, at the time, with a top speed of 211 mph (339 kph). It was then followed by the CTR2, which also briefly held the same record before the McLaren F1 swooped in, the CTR3 which celebrated the nameplate’s 20th anniversary, and the CTR Anniversary – which arrived 30 years later compared to the original.
Nowadays, in between SCRs that also use the company’s in-house body and chassis (just like the CTR Anniversary) and eRuf electric vehicles, things are looking good for the little German automaker. But how about making them seem even better, if only on a digital level? No worries, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has us covered and the good folks over at Car Design World (aka cardesignworld on social media) have recently tipped us off to artist protohvpe and his/her singular ‘Yellowbird’ digital project.
Envisioned as an imaginary next-generation RUF CTR for the 2030s, this is the only virtual idea stemming from the dreams of this pixel master and features an uncanny twist – Ruf’s return to piggybacking its supercars on the backbones of the Porsche 911 series. Since this is merely wishful thinking, that is not a problem at all, especially because it also looks like the legendary 911’s design was taken to the next CGI level, not just the CTRs. And, interestingly, this feels like a true heir of the enhanced ICE Porsche kingdom, as there are no charging ports in sight, and the rear features a couple of exposed tips for the hypothetical exhaust system.
Alas, since this is just a design study from an independent CGI expert, unfortunately, there is no peek inside the cabin and also no information regarding the potential use of a Ruf-based or Porsche-derived powertrain. Alas, we do have an explanation about the artist’s vision: “slightly smaller than today’s 911s my vision was to create a car that reflected the driver-focused architecture of air-cooled Porsches in a minimalist, tech-lead style.”
