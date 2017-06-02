If Mad Max Drove an Air-cooled Porsche 911, This Would Be It

It's been a while since we last played the game of answering a question nobody asked and we're willing to make a comeback with a strong Porsche aroma. So, without further ado, here's the question: what if Mad Max decided to give up his 1973 Ford Falcon XB GT in favor of a Porsche 911?





Having started out in life as a 964 Carrera 2, the Frankenporsche now accommodates a Ford Big Block, with the transformation splitting opinions like nothing else we've seen in Neunelfer realm. The answer comes from the rendering above, with the air-cooled Neunelfer here being just as aggressive as you'd expect for a Police Interceptor.The render comes virtual artist Yasid Oozeear , who has gifted the 911 with tons of mean pixels. And no, the widebody goodies on the car don't seem to wear the Rauh-Welt Begriff signature, since you can see the rivets attaching them to the body of the Porscha.There could be one issue with this 911 catering to Mad Max's transportation needs, though. This has to do with the microscopic ride heigh of the car, but there's nothing a quick Photoshop touch couldn't fix, right?All this uber-custom Neunelfer work has reminded us of the real-world 911 examples that have been taken deep the project car rabbit hole and we'll remind you of two such examples, which sit at the opposite ends of the beaten path scale.We'll obviously start with your usual LS swap 911, which will infuriate purists just as much as any other form the boxer-deprived Neunelfer - remember the Apollo 911 , the $10,000 996 that lost its engine? The car will soon return, albeit following a C5 Chevrolet Corvette-involving heart transplant.Then there's the hell-raising Porsche 911 that was forced to become a front-engined rat rod. We showed you the Purple contraption back in February, when it made its debut at an event in Monaco.Having started out in life as a 964 Carrera 2, the Frankenporsche now accommodates a Ford Big Block, with the transformation splitting opinions like nothing else we've seen in Neunelfer realm.