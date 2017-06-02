autoevolution

If Mad Max Drove an Air-cooled Porsche 911, This Would Be It

 
2 Jun 2017, 16:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
It's been a while since we last played the game of answering a question nobody asked and we're willing to make a comeback with a strong Porsche aroma. So, without further ado, here's the question: what if Mad Max decided to give up his 1973 Ford Falcon XB GT in favor of a Porsche 911?
The answer comes from the rendering above, with the air-cooled Neunelfer here being just as aggressive as you'd expect for a Police Interceptor.

The render comes virtual artist Yasid Oozeear, who has gifted the 911 with tons of mean pixels. And no, the widebody goodies on the car don't seem to wear the Rauh-Welt Begriff signature, since you can see the rivets attaching them to the body of the Porscha.

There could be one issue with this 911 catering to Mad Max's transportation needs, though. This has to do with the microscopic ride heigh of the car, but there's nothing a quick Photoshop touch couldn't fix, right?

All this uber-custom Neunelfer work has reminded us of the real-world 911 examples that have been taken deep the project car rabbit hole and we'll remind you of two such examples, which sit at the opposite ends of the beaten path scale.

We'll obviously start with your usual LS swap 911, which will infuriate purists just as much as any other form the boxer-deprived Neunelfer - remember the Apollo 911, the $10,000 996 that lost its engine? The car will soon return, albeit following a C5 Chevrolet Corvette-involving heart transplant.

Then there's the hell-raising Porsche 911 that was forced to become a front-engined rat rod. We showed you the Purple contraption back in February, when it made its debut at an event in Monaco.

Having started out in life as a 964 Carrera 2, the Frankenporsche now accommodates a Ford Big Block, with the transformation splitting opinions like nothing else we've seen in Neunelfer realm.
Porsche 911 Porsche rendering cool pic of the day
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86