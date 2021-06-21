Iconic Lamborghini LM002 Truck Gets Rendered as a Slammed Widebody Racing Pickup

Decades before Lamborghini decided to join everyone else and sell SUVs (Urus), they once tuned a military vehicle into a civilian truck that pretty much nobody saw coming. Back in the mid 80s to early 90s, the Italian brand was known mostly for its hand-built supercars, and yet the Countach V12-powered LM002 truck still managed to make a name for itself.
It all started with two failed military prototypes in the Cheetah and the LM001. The first was powered by a rear-mounted Chrysler V8 engine, while the latter used an AMC V8, also rear mounted. Unfortunately, Lamborghini found those setups rather lackluster, especially in terms of balance and handling, which is why the LMA002 prototype was built on a brand new chassis, with a front-mounted Countach V12 engine.
The LMA002 eventually became the LM002, which made its debut in 1986 at the Brussels Auto Show in Belgium, with many calling it the “Rambo Lambo” - you can probably figure out why.
This was a surprisingly luxurious vehicle, with civilian models featuring a luxury package consisting of full leather trim, tinted power windows, air conditioning and even a premium stereo system, just so you could rival that epic V12 with some awesome 80s music when the mood struck.
Despite Lamborghini making just over 300 units of the LM002 for civilian use, the truck was still popular enough to get featured in the 1992 comedy movie Toys, starring Robin Williams. It also made an appearance in the Fast and Furious franchise.
Speaking of being fast and furious, graphics designer Rostislav Prokop used a little digital wizardry in order to turn the LM002 into a more track-focused version of itself, with very little ground clearance and a custom widebody kit for additional road presence.
Aside from that, he also cut into the passenger compartment in order to increase the bed size, turning it into a regular cab truck. Other highlights include the hood bulges, which indicate some serious hypothetical engine mods, or perhaps a completely different engine altogether. As for the massive wing, well, theoretically it should help with downforce if you’re trying to set some fast lap times.
Ideally, we’d imagine this truck with a heavily modified version of the Lamborghini Urus’ 4.0-liter twin turbocharged FSI V8 engine, rocking upgraded turbos for a max output of more than 1,000 horsepower.
