Iconic BMW Model From the '60s Gets the Modern CGI Resurrection It Deserves

The German manufacturer gave itself time to think about how it was going to tackle this whole EV revolution thing. After initially looking like it would build a completely separate line of vehicles with unique designs and innovative materials, it has since decided simply to offer an electric powertrain option to most (or even all) of its regular models.
Even if it doesn't necessarily make it any more attractive in particular, the new iX electric SUV veers away from that efficient but ultimately boring strategy by sporting a unique exterior design. That gives us hope the carmaker would be open to the idea of breaking the monotony of its EV lineup with the occasional dedicated design that could benefit from all the constraint lifts that come with this type of powertrain.
Coupes have always played an important part in the brand's history, and the German company might not even be here right now if it weren't for the "New Class" series of cars launched in the '60s. That range of sedans and coupes is credited to have saved the automaker from bankruptcy while also establishing the brand ethos we take for granted these days.
Out of all of them, the 2002 tii is probably the most famous, but that body shape will be instantly recognizable to anyone regardless of the engine it had under the hood. A clean, straightforward, textbook three-box design that has you wondering whether the laws of aerodynamics have changed over the past 50 years because they sure didn't seem to give them much thought back then.
Whatever you may think about them, the 02 Series can provide the perfect starting point for a modern reinterpretation, and even though the overall shape of the classic car isn't compatible with today's standards (particularly if we're talking about an efficient EV), you can always at least try to reproduce the original's clean and simple approach.
work posted on Behance by two independent designers called Tom Kvapil and Richer Gears, it's hard to imagine how anyone could do a better job of it. Take the virtual vehicle's details in isolation and they bear no resemblance to the 1960s model, but as a whole, the 2000CS vibes are a lot easier to spot.
There is one sketch (the one with the two independent hexagonal headlights) the authors came up with in the early creative process that makes the bridge with the source of inspiration a lot more obvious, but they seem to have decided against going in that direction. Considering the final product, it may have been the best choice, though we wouldn't have minded if they had explored it a little further, to be honest.
In the end, they settled on a two-seat coupe that seems to tick all the boxes required by a modern EV while also keeping its ties with the past alive. More importantly, though, they produced a car that is appealing on its own. It also shows a fresh take on BMW's visual identity, one that avoids the irony of relying on large grilles at the exact time this feature has become largely useless as EVs don't require the same amount of air rammed under the hood.
The authors don't provide any specs for their project, and we can't say we mind that: one, they would have been 100 percent made up so therefore completely useless, and two, you don't need power figures to know this car would be a hoot to drive. The short wheelbase, the central seating position, and also the promise of the BMW badge (kudos for the cool way they implemented the logo, though the new styling makes it a little too similar to Polestar's) all point toward excellent handling and plenty of driver feedback.
In an age when every new car seems to come with "self-driving" hardware pre-installed, it's perhaps the complete lack of anything of the sort that gives us the biggest boost about this car. It looks as basic and raw as a futuristic all-electric coupe can, and that's the greatest compliment we've made in a while.
