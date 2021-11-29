2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Off-Road Build Digitally Imagined With BFG T/A KO2s

At the beginning of the press kit for the Wagoneer, Jeep states “legendary 4x4 capability” although the body-on-frame SUVs are not available in Trailhawk spec. Not to be confused with the Hellcat-engined Trackhawk that Jeep offered on the previous-gen Grand Cherokee, the Trailhawk is Jeep’s way of promising ultimate off-road capability.
Given these circumstances, pixel artist Abimelec Arellano has come up with a go-anywhere rig based on the Grand Wagoneer. The design study begins with beadlock wheels from KMC mounted with a set of BFGoodrich all-terrain rubber shoes. The virtual tuner has also treated the full-size SUV to a slight lift, a satin-black wrap, as well as tinted windows all around.
The finishing touch comes in the form of amber-colored lights on the roof, which are perfect for dune bashing. Standard lights aren’t up to snuff in dusty scenarios because white reflects rather easily whereas amber lights can penetrate through dust much easier. The only issue with amber-colored light bars is that most of them have fewer lumens than white lights.
The Grand Wagoneer script is presented in a gold color, just as you’d get on the bone-stock Grand Wagoneer Series III. Speaking of which, that’s the most expensive configuration available right now at $104,845 sans the $2,000 destination charge and too many optional extras to list here.
Even at this price point, Jeep is asking $395 for all-season floor mats and a cargo tray, which is a little cheeky for the most expensive model the off-road specialist currently offers. Be that as it may, there’s nothing cheeky about the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 that comes standard with the Series III.
Rated at 471 horsepower and 455 pound-feet (617 Nm) of torque, the gentle giant is complemented by an eight-speed automatic transmission. A front-axle disconnect, Quadra-Lift air suspension, a two-speed transfer case, and an electronic rear limited-slip diff also need to be highlighted.
