Hyundai Updates Ioniq Lineup For 2019 Model Year

Available with three levels of electrification, the Ioniq is a commercial success for Hyundai. Introduced for the 2017 model year in the United States, the 2019 Ioniq due this summer adds more safety features, infotainment, and trim-level content.
First things first, the highlights. Models equipped with satellite navigation add an enhanced voice-recognition function with POI-search database supported by HERE. Included in those points of interest are charging stations, which is convenient for owners of the plug-in hybrid and electric versions of the South Korean hatchback.
Driver Attention Alert and high-beam assistance are now available, while the plug-in and electric add remote-charge management via Blue Link as standard. The high-volume SEL trim level, on the other hand, levels up with Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keep Assist, and Smart Cruise Control.
As ever, the Ioniq Hybrid comes with a 1.6-liter direct-injected engine, 32-kilowatt electric motor, and 1.56-kWh lithium-ion polymer battery. In this configuration, the EPA-rated estimate is 58 miles per gallon. The Ioniq Plug-In features a more powerful electric motor (44.5 kW) and larger battery (8.9 kWh), offering up to 29 miles in electric driving mode. As for the Ioniq Electric, the ICE makes way for an electric motor and 28-kWh battery, boasting 136 MPGe and 124 miles of range.
Pricing for the 2019 model year hasn’t been announced, but don’t expect things to change too much from the current Ioniq. At the present moment, the hybrid is priced at $22,200. Moving up to the plug-in hybrid translates to $24,950, while the electric comes in at $29,500. With the full tax credit ($7,500 from the government), the Ioniq Electric’s retail price goes down to $22,000.
If the Ioniq looks too conventional for your liking, Kia has a crossover-shaped alternative in the guise of the Niro. Technically similar to the Ioniq, the Niro starts at $23,340 for the hybrid and $27,900 for the plug-in hybrid. The electric version will arrive in U.S. showrooms for the 2019 model year.
