Rejoice, the All-New 2019 ES Is the First Lexus With Apple CarPlay!

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are those kinds of features that, once you get a taste for, you can't live without. We've been steadily tracking which brands are focusing on smartphone integration and which are still annoying buyers to this day.

Like BMW, Lexus only seems to be focusing on the CarPlay side of things. The all-new ES is their first car with smartphone connectivity, allowing you to take advantage of various apps through the infotainment system. Siri and Maps are sure to be among the most popular features.



Sadly, there's still no Android Auto support, but you do get Alexa voice control both in and outside of the car. So you might turn on the air conditioning in your home before you arrive.



The standard 2019 ES sedan will have an 8-inch display, but you can boost it to 12.3 inches by ordering navigation which also gives you a hotspot. Unless we're mistaken, the next Lexus in line for CarPlay is the little UX crossover.



Starting with the 2019 model year, both Toyota and its luxury sub-brand will increase its Apple phone compatibility with either the Entune 3.0 system (Toyota) or Enform 2.0 (for Lexus). However, it's not yet clear if 2018 models that already have those platform will get CarPlay though updates like Volvo or Hyundai provided.



We think it's a big mistake not to have Android Auto as well, especially for the next Toyota RAV4. Not being able to use their smartphones the right way in a car could increasingly become a deal-breaker. But Lexus is a company that put a digital clock next to the infotainment... so it could take them a while to adapt.



