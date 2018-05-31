autoevolution
 

Rejoice, the All-New 2019 ES Is the First Lexus With Apple CarPlay!

31 May 2018, 14:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are those kinds of features that, once you get a taste for, you can't live without. We've been steadily tracking which brands are focusing on smartphone integration and which are still annoying buyers to this day.
9 photos
Vlogger Tapes Samsung Galaxy S9 to His Car's WheelVlogger Tapes Samsung Galaxy S9 to His Car's WheelVlogger Tapes Samsung Galaxy S9 to His Car's WheelVlogger Tapes Samsung Galaxy S9 to His Car's WheelVlogger Tapes Samsung Galaxy S9 to His Car's WheelVlogger Tapes Samsung Galaxy S9 to His Car's WheelVlogger Tapes Samsung Galaxy S9 to His Car's WheelVlogger Tapes Samsung Galaxy S9 to His Car's Wheel
For example, Mazda is one of the most criticized mainstream brands for not having either of these systems, while Volvo, GM, and Hyundai receive a lot of praise. Even supercar companies have been forced to adapt. For instance, the Huracan Performante was the first Lambo to have Apple connectivity.

Like BMW, Lexus only seems to be focusing on the CarPlay side of things. The all-new ES is their first car with smartphone connectivity, allowing you to take advantage of various apps through the infotainment system. Siri and Maps are sure to be among the most popular features.

Sadly, there's still no Android Auto support, but you do get Alexa voice control both in and outside of the car. So you might turn on the air conditioning in your home before you arrive.

The standard 2019 ES sedan will have an 8-inch display, but you can boost it to 12.3 inches by ordering navigation which also gives you a hotspot. Unless we're mistaken, the next Lexus in line for CarPlay is the little UX crossover.

Starting with the 2019 model year, both Toyota and its luxury sub-brand will increase its Apple phone compatibility with either the Entune 3.0 system (Toyota) or Enform 2.0 (for Lexus). However, it's not yet clear if 2018 models that already have those platform will get CarPlay though updates like Volvo or Hyundai provided.

We think it's a big mistake not to have Android Auto as well, especially for the next Toyota RAV4. Not being able to use their smartphones the right way in a car could increasingly become a deal-breaker. But Lexus is a company that put a digital clock next to the infotainment... so it could take them a while to adapt.

2019 Lexus ES Lexus apple carplay
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Tank Vs. Well WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How the European eCall Emergency System Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Drifting Guide for Dummies Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
LEXUS models:
LEXUS ESLEXUS ES CompactLEXUS UXLEXUS UX CrossoverLEXUS NXLEXUS NX CrossoverLEXUS CTLEXUS CT CompactLEXUS LSLEXUS LS LargeAll LEXUS models  
 
 