Hyundai N Boss Criticizes BMW M, Mid-Engine Halo Model “Could Happen”

31 May 2018, 9:06 UTC ·
by
Before Albert Biermann agreed to head the N division at Hyundai Motor Group, as well as the development of the Kia Stinger and Genesis G70 rear-wheel-drive sedans, little did he know that his new employer would give Biermann more freedom than BMW ever had. To this effect, the executive vice president for vehicle testing and high-performance development doesn’t have any regrets about leaving BMW, a company that perfected him as an engineer for the better part of 32 years.
Three years after his appointment at the South Korean automaker, Biermann told Top Gear that he’s enjoying himself in his new role, and then some. “Now M badges go everywhere in the BMW range,” he let it slip to the motoring publication, “but when I was there, I had to fight like crazy for every car. Here I am more than welcome to do whatever I think we need to do.” And that’s speaking volumes for someone who passed his driver’s test at age 18 in a classically correct BMW 2002.

In addition to this tongue-in-cheek comment about BMW and the dilution of the M brand, Biermann let it slip that his team is still experimenting with mid-engine designs. “Maybe someday we will have such a car. There is no decision yet, but it could happen,” which means the N brand could be in for a dedicated sports car at some point in the future. Or supercar, who knows?

But hold on for a minute. “If we started with a bespoke car in the first place, people would have no idea what to do with such a car,” Biermann added. That, dear reader, is another way of saying that sales of the i30 N and Veloster N will influence the automaker’s decision of the halo model. What’s more, the Kona N is under development with front-wheel drive instead of the more clichéd AWD setup.

In a bid to help the N division grow, N Sport models are also in the pipeline. Every vehicle line at Hyundai could get the N Sport treatment, whether or not the N variant exists.
