Hyundai Drops Prices for IONIQ 5 EV and They're Lower Than Expected

We hope this super retro-futuristic IONIQ 5 design catches on fast. It will only put more pressure on the rest of the industry to step up their game as well. We've known for a while that Hyundai was coming on strong. They build some of the most engaging cars on the planet right now. Their new N-Line and N-badged cars are truly athletic.Their luxury vehicles like the Palisade and the entire Genesis brand are great values. The brand has even won some major awards recently due to their giant leaps forward.Now, they're aiming to do the same thing with a whole new lineup of electric-only vehicles called IONIQ and the first is called 5. We've seen some tests, some reviews, and lots of film but we haven't known the price until today Now we know that the very base-level IONIQ 5 will cost $39,700 before incentives or tax rebates. That's below rivals like the Ford Mustang Mach-E (which might be hard to get your hands on right now).That version will come with a 58battery pack with a maximum range of 220 miles (354 km). It will feature rear-wheel drive and 168-horsepower. A larger 77.4 kWh battery is available with a range of 303 miles . It will cost $43,650.A mid-range SEL trim level with rear-wheel drive will be available starting at $45,900. Then the Limited trim will cost $50,600. All of those prices are lower than similar Mustang Mach-E trims.Each trim level can also be had with all-wheel drive when the larger battery is equipped. These models will make 320-horsepower and have a total range of 256 miles.We hope this super retro-futuristic IONIQ 5 design catches on fast. It will only put more pressure on the rest of the industry to step up their game as well.