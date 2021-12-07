2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Flaunts 303 Miles of Driving Range in the U.S.

Previewed with great pomp and circumstance by the 45 Concept at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, the Ioniq 5 is the first Hyundai based on the all-new Electric Global Modular Platform. The jacked-up hatchback that’s marketed as a crossover is pretty efficient according to the Environmental Protection Agency, which is quoting 303 miles (488 kilometers) at most.
The agency lists three variants of the Ioniq 5 for the U.S. market, starting with the rear-driven Long Range mentioned in the opening paragraph. The rear-wheel-drive Standard Range promises 220 miles (354 kilometers) while the all-wheel-drive Long Range offers 256 miles (411 kilometers).
“Ioniq 5 introduces the Hyundai brand to a whole new set of buyers,” said Jose Munoz, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor America. “Once behind the steering wheel, they are going to be shocked by the range, power, comfort, interior space, and advanced technology. Owning one is going to be a new experience and lifestyle that only the Ioniq brand can provide.”
Stylized with uppercase letters that make it very obnoxious, the Ioniq brand currently consists of the Ioniq 5 as well as the Toyota Prius-inspired Ioniq Hybrid, Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid, and Ioniq Electric. Not long now, the Seven Concept from the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show will morph into a seven-seat utility vehicle that’s expected to bear the Ioniq 7 nameplate.
Still not available to order in the United States of America, the Ioniq 5 will allegedly go on sale in the winter of 2021 according to the South Korean automaker’s website. Given that Christmas is just around the corner, the starting price of the sharp-styled model should be published in due time.
Featured in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside the Tucson, the Ioniq 5 flaunts a 77.4-kWh battery pack and a towing capacity of 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms). All three configurations have a top speed of 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour), and all three also support 800-volt charging.
“Ioniq 5 introduces the Hyundai brand to a whole new set of buyers,” said Jose Munoz, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor America. “Once behind the steering wheel, they are going to be shocked by the range, power, comfort, interior space, and advanced technology. Owning one is going to be a new experience and lifestyle that only the Ioniq brand can provide.”
Stylized with uppercase letters that make it very obnoxious, the Ioniq brand currently consists of the Ioniq 5 as well as the Toyota Prius-inspired Ioniq Hybrid, Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid, and Ioniq Electric. Not long now, the Seven Concept from the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show will morph into a seven-seat utility vehicle that’s expected to bear the Ioniq 7 nameplate.
Still not available to order in the United States of America, the Ioniq 5 will allegedly go on sale in the winter of 2021 according to the South Korean automaker’s website. Given that Christmas is just around the corner, the starting price of the sharp-styled model should be published in due time.
Featured in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside the Tucson, the Ioniq 5 flaunts a 77.4-kWh battery pack and a towing capacity of 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms). All three configurations have a top speed of 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour), and all three also support 800-volt charging.