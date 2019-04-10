Hyundai Digital Key Going Official At 2019 New York Auto Show

The Sonata is new from the ground up for the 2020 model year, and Hyundai is much obliged to debut Digital Key along with the mid-size sedan. Launching in the fall, this feature is a smartphone app that replaces the car’s conventional key with Near Field Communication.
Most smartphones come with NFC, and through this technology, Digital Key detects an authorized smartphone. An antenna is located in the driver’s door handle for locking and unlocking the 2020 Sonata, but there’s another one in the wireless charging pad. Put your phone in there after you enter the car, and once again, Digital Key allows the driver to start the vehicle.
Panic Alert, remote engine start from up to 30 feet, emergency alarm, and trunk open are a few other functionalities of the Digital Key. Up to four authorized users can use it for any given 2020 Sonata, facilitating car sharing. Preferred settings are also stored by the Digital Key. In other words, the mid-size sedan automatically adjusts the radio presets, sound settings, seat positioning, and side mirrors.
Hyundai utilizes Trustonic Application Protection to secure the Digital Key. A multilayered security approach is a must when communicating to and from the customer’s phone. “It’s up to us to ensure this can happen in a scalable and secure way,” commented Ben Cade, chief exec of Trustonic.
“Digital Key adds convenience for 2020 Sonata owners and allows us to be ready for future shifts in the mobility space, such as car sharing,” added Manish Mehrotra, director of digital business planning and connected operations at Hyundai Motor America. According to the automaker, future uses for Digital Key could include car rentals, triggering when a vehicle travels outside a designated area, and autonomous parking.
Digital Key will be demonstrated later in April at the New York Auto Show, the venue where Hyundai will unveil the… uhm, Venue. The small crossover goes official on April 17th. As for the Sonata, three engine options have been announced to date, starting with the 2.0-liter GDI, 2.5-liter GDI, and topping with the 1.6 T-GDI in the Sonata Turbo.
