autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Consumer Reports “Wowed By Lively Handling” Of New Hyundai Veloster Turbo R-Spec

24 Mar 2019, 19:08 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Whereas the Veloster happens to feature five trim levels, the Veloster N is available with two options in the United States. No less than $26,900 is the starting price of the Standard Package while the Performance Package adds 25 more horsepower for an additional $2,100. Is the upgrade worth it?
21 photos
2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo
The answer to that question will have to wait, but Consumer Reports believes that even the Veloster without the N is a fun-to-drive hatchback with practical storage space and interior comforts. Pricing starts at $16,750 for the 2.0, but the Turbo R-Spec tested by the American magazine retails at $21,150.

That’s more than $3,000 cheaper than the Honda Civic Si and a lot more affordable than the Volkswagen Golf GTI. Don’t be fooled into thinking the 201-horsepower engine isn’t potent enough because that’s far off the highlight of the turbocharged Veloster.

Consumer Reports has been “wowed by the lively handling,” adding that “it’s a blast to drive on curvy roads” thanks to the Michelin summer tires, taut suspension setup, quick steering, and low-rev torque. The asymmetrical design adds to the character of the Veloster, but on the downside, you’ll have to put up with a “hard and choppy ride.”

The R-Spec Turbo comes exclusively with a six-speed manual and a decent amount of interior flair, including a metal shift knob. “Some of the pieces feel a bit cheap and flimsy” according to Consumer Reports, and there’s no denying Hyundai had to cut a few corners to sell the Veloster this cheap.

Hyundai of North America offers five years or 60,000 miles of new vehicle limited warranty, supplemented by seven years for anti-perforation and ten years or 100,000 miles for the powertrain. In other words, the cheap plastics are not that much of a dealbreaker on the long haul.

Whereas the R-Spec Turbo is certain to make you smile, there’s no denying the N will make you laugh out loud every time you speed out of a corner. The essence of the N performance division is to deliver driving enjoyment, and the Veloster has been developed from the get-go with this characteristic.

Hyundai Veloster turbo Hyundai hatchback Consumer Reports
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
HYUNDAI models:
HYUNDAI SonataHYUNDAI Sonata CompactHYUNDAI PalisadeHYUNDAI Palisade Medium SUVHYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumHYUNDAI i40 WagonHYUNDAI i40 Wagon LargeHYUNDAI i30HYUNDAI i30 CompactAll HYUNDAI models  
 
 