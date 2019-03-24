Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit

Consumer Reports “Wowed By Lively Handling” Of New Hyundai Veloster Turbo R-Spec

Whereas the Veloster happens to feature five trim levels, the Veloster N is available with two options in the United States. No less than $26,900 is the starting price of the Standard Package while the Performance Package adds 25 more horsepower for an additional $2,100. Is the upgrade worth it? 21 photos



That’s more than $3,000 cheaper than the



Consumer Reports has been “wowed by the lively handling,” adding that “it’s a blast to drive on curvy roads” thanks to the Michelin summer tires, taut suspension setup, quick steering, and low-rev torque. The asymmetrical design adds to the character of the Veloster, but on the downside, you’ll have to put up with a “hard and choppy ride.”



The R-Spec Turbo comes exclusively with a six-speed manual and a decent amount of interior flair, including a metal shift knob. “Some of the pieces feel a bit cheap and flimsy” according to



Hyundai of North America offers five years or 60,000 miles of new vehicle limited warranty, supplemented by seven years for anti-perforation and ten years or 100,000 miles for the powertrain. In other words, the cheap plastics are not that much of a dealbreaker on the long haul.



Whereas the R-Spec Turbo is certain to make you smile, there’s no denying the N will make you laugh out loud every time you speed out of a corner. The essence of the N performance division is to deliver driving enjoyment, and the Veloster has been developed from the get-go with this characteristic.



