2020 Hyundai Sonata 1.6 Turbo Coming To Seoul Motor Show

In the capital of South Korea, Hyundai prepares to take the veil off the Sonata 1.6 Turbo. The four-cylinder engine - marketed as Smart Stream and T-GDI - develops 180 horsepower, and as standard, the 1.6-liter comes with a six-speed manual transmission. 20 photos



Underpinned by an all-new platform, the Sonata for the



An exclusive bumper, Civic-inspired taillamps, and twin-tipped exhaust mufflers complement the lower roofline. Even though it’s hard from a four-door coupe (think Mercedes-Benz CLS), Hyundai insists the profile echoes that of a four-door coupe. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and as far as the exterior is concerned, there’s no denying the Sonata is plusher and more technologized.



Also during the Seoul Motor Show, the Nexo will be available for test drives along with the Veloster N and i30 N Line at the Hyundai Motorstudio in Goyang. Last time we’ve talked about the Nexo, it came as a surprise to find out the fuel-cell crossover



Last, but certainly not least, Seoul will be the host of "a Veloster N equipped with N Performance parts and bespoke customizations." The components will be available for purchase in late 2019 according to Hyundai, and given the automaker's push for the sporty hatchback in the United States, these parts won't be exclusive to South Korea.