Hyundai Boosts Staria-Load's Appeal With New Premium Variant

Introduced some one and a half years ago, the Hyundai Staria-Load lineup has been expanded to include the Premium. But what exactly is a Hyundai Staria-Load Premium? Well, it’s the same futuristic-looking van, sprinkled with a few extra gizmos.
Set to arrive at dealers across Australia this month, it has a recommended retail price of AU$51,240 (US$35,366), before dealer delivery and on-road costs, being AU$5,500 (US$3,796) pricier than the entry-level, and costing AU$1,600 (US$1,104) more than the mid-range. Customers can specify it in the new Graphite Gray, Moonlight Blue, and Abyss Black exterior colors, which join the already-existing Shimmering Silver and Creamy White. Mind you, the premium paint is an AU$695 (US$480) option.
Riding on 17-inch alloys, wrapped in 215/65 tires, the two-seater van features LED headlights, smart key with push-button start, electric tailgate, automatic climate control, two displays, measuring 10.25 inches in diagonal each, one for the infotainment system and the other for the digital instrument cluster, and smart power tailgate. Drivers are assisted on the go by the blind spot monitor and high-beam assist, offered at no extra cost here.
These add up next to the smart cruise control with stop and go, driver attention warning, lane keep assist, lane follow assist, forward collision avoidance assist, safe exit warning, rear occupant alert, surround view monitor, rear-view monitor, park distance warning, and tire pressure monitoring that equip the normal Staria-Load. This model comes with an 8-inch infotainment system, smartphone integration, Bluetooth, wireless charging pad, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shifter, heated side mirrors with electric adjustment, 17-inch steel wheels, and a full-size spare wheel, among others.
There are no surprises under the hood, as the entire Staria-Load range uses the same engine. You are looking at a 2.2-liter CRDi turbodiesel, which meets the Euro 5 emission standard, kicks out 130 kW (177 ps/174 hp) at 3,800 rpm, and has 430 Nm (317 lb-ft) from 1,500 to 2,500 rpm on tap. The thrust and output are delivered to the front wheels exclusively through a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission. The model has an unbraked towing capacity of 750 kg (1,653 lbs), and 2,500 kg (5,512 lbs) braked, returns 7.0 l/100 km (33.6 mpg US) combined, and emits 183 g/km of CO2 on average.
Hyundai’s people carrier version of the Staria has prices ranging from AU$52,990 (US$36,574) and AU$72,998 (US$50,373), and it is offered with a 3.5-liter V6 gasoline unit too, in addition to the aforementioned diesel burner, which is otherwise accompanied by an all-wheel drive system. The higher-revving mill churns out 200 kW (272 ps/268 hp) at 6,400 rpm, and it has 331 Nm (244 lb-ft) at 5,000 rpm. Both models come with an eight-speed automatic transmission that delivers everything to the front wheels when it comes to the gasoline mill, and to both axles when paired with the diesel.
Riding on 17-inch alloys, wrapped in 215/65 tires, the two-seater van features LED headlights, smart key with push-button start, electric tailgate, automatic climate control, two displays, measuring 10.25 inches in diagonal each, one for the infotainment system and the other for the digital instrument cluster, and smart power tailgate. Drivers are assisted on the go by the blind spot monitor and high-beam assist, offered at no extra cost here.
These add up next to the smart cruise control with stop and go, driver attention warning, lane keep assist, lane follow assist, forward collision avoidance assist, safe exit warning, rear occupant alert, surround view monitor, rear-view monitor, park distance warning, and tire pressure monitoring that equip the normal Staria-Load. This model comes with an 8-inch infotainment system, smartphone integration, Bluetooth, wireless charging pad, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shifter, heated side mirrors with electric adjustment, 17-inch steel wheels, and a full-size spare wheel, among others.
There are no surprises under the hood, as the entire Staria-Load range uses the same engine. You are looking at a 2.2-liter CRDi turbodiesel, which meets the Euro 5 emission standard, kicks out 130 kW (177 ps/174 hp) at 3,800 rpm, and has 430 Nm (317 lb-ft) from 1,500 to 2,500 rpm on tap. The thrust and output are delivered to the front wheels exclusively through a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission. The model has an unbraked towing capacity of 750 kg (1,653 lbs), and 2,500 kg (5,512 lbs) braked, returns 7.0 l/100 km (33.6 mpg US) combined, and emits 183 g/km of CO2 on average.
Hyundai’s people carrier version of the Staria has prices ranging from AU$52,990 (US$36,574) and AU$72,998 (US$50,373), and it is offered with a 3.5-liter V6 gasoline unit too, in addition to the aforementioned diesel burner, which is otherwise accompanied by an all-wheel drive system. The higher-revving mill churns out 200 kW (272 ps/268 hp) at 6,400 rpm, and it has 331 Nm (244 lb-ft) at 5,000 rpm. Both models come with an eight-speed automatic transmission that delivers everything to the front wheels when it comes to the gasoline mill, and to both axles when paired with the diesel.