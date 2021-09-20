2021 Hyundai Staria-Load Is Ready for LCV Duty Down Under

The 2021 Hyundai Staria family has been expanded to include the Staria-Load in Australia. The light commercial vehicle (LCV) goes on sale this month in two variants, two-seat van and five-seat crew van, with the option of a liftback or twin-swing tailgate.
Pricing for the former starts at AU$45,740 (US$33,225), while the latter, which will launch in the last quarter of the year, will be available from AU$48,240 (US$35,041). These are recommended retail prices that exclude dealer delivery and on-road costs.
Built on the same platform as the Carnival and Santa Fe, the 2021 Staria-Load is offered with front-wheel drive, solid rear axle, and leaf spring rear suspension.
It has a braked towing capacity of 2.5 tons (5,512 lbs), and uses the 2.2-liter CRDi diesel engine, rated at 130 kW (177 ps / 174 hp) at 3,800 rpm and 430 Nm (317 lb-ft) of torque at 1,500-2,500 rpm. The mill is hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission and drinks 7 l/100 km (33.6 mpg US).
At 1,640 mm (64.6 in) wide and 1,436 mm (56.5 in) tall, the Staria-Load has a 2,607 mm (102.6 in) cargo length and can carry three Euro pallets, which is one more than the iLoad, its predecessor. Two Australian standard pallets can also be stuffed inside, and the increased sliding door opening allows for side forklift access.
Hyundai says the 2021 Staria-Load comes with 17-inch steel wheels, dusk-sensing headlamps, keyless entry, remote window opening and closing, heated and power-folding side mirrors, 4.2-inch supervision cluster, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, leather-appointed steering wheel and shift knob, and black cloth seat upholstery.
It also gets standard wireless smartphone charging pad, seven airbags, and a generous range of driver assistance gear, from forward collision avoidance assist, lane keeping, lane following, safe exit warning, and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, to driver attention warning, haptic warning function, and intelligent speed limit assist.
