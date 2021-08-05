Australians, Say Hello to Your New Hyundai Staria Minivan!

The 2021 Hyundai Staria will officially go on sale in Australia this month. The minivan, with its futuristic exterior styling and yacht-inspired cabin, is offered in three trim levels, with two powertrain options, and front- and all-wheel drive.
The lineup kicks off with the base variant, from AU$48,500 (US$35,872) with the FWD 3.5-liter V6 MPi, or AU$51,500 (US$38,090) with the 2.2-liter CRDi diesel AWD.
The gasoline mill develops 200 kW (272 PS / 268 HP) and 331 Nm (244 lb-ft) of torque, returning 10.5 l/100 km (22.4 mpg US), and the oil burner makes 130 kW (177 PS / 174 HP) and 430 Nm (317 lb-ft), and has an average fuel consumption of 8.2 l/100 km (28.7 mpg US). Both come paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
In terms of standard gear, customers will get an 8-inch infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4.2-inch supervision cluster, air conditioning with rear controls and vents, cabin air filter, wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, four USB ports, and 16 cup holders.
The entry-level Staria has 18-inch alloy wheels, LED exterior lighting, and a generous array of safety gear that includes things such as blind spot collision avoidance, lane keeping and following assist, rear cross traffic alert, safe exit warning, and intelligent speed limit assist.
Available with the exact same powertrains, priced from AU$56,500 (US$41,789) for the gas unit and AU$59,500 (US$44,007) for the AWD diesel, the Elite adds additional features.
The mid-spec model is offered as standard with a 10.25-inch infotainment system, live traffic updates, wireless smartphone integration, DAB+ digital radio, surround view monitor, 12-way power adjustable driver’s seat, leather upholstery, window curtains for the second and third rows, and automatic climate control. Additional safety gear is also included over the base Staria.
Finally, the 2021 Staria Highlander, it too available with both powertrain options, gets a 10.25-inch LCD cluster, beige or blue interior color options, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, rear passenger view monitor, and blind spot monitoring, to name just some.
Pricing starts at AU$63,500 (US$46,966) when ordered with the MPi or AU$66,500 (US$49,185) with the CRDi.
