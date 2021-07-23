2021 Hyundai i30 Fastback N Bids Farewell to Australia With New Limited Edition

The Hyundai i30 Fastback N has returned to Australian shores, but only as a Limited Edition model. It will be available in 500 units, until September 31, and will be replaced by the new i30 Sedan N, aka the Elantra N / Avante N in other markets.
Priced from AU$49,000 (equal to US$36,115) with the manual and AU$52,000 (US$38,325) with the DCT, the 2021 Hyundai i30 Fastback N Limited Edition has sportier exterior styling and 19-inch forged alloy wheels in dark satin matte grey, contrasted by the red brake calipers.
The cockpit brings front sports seats with extra side bolstering, leather and Alcantara upholstery stitched together with blue string, and illuminated N logo in the integrated headrests. Customers can spec the metallic paint and panoramic glass sunroof for an extra AU$495 (US$365) and AU$1,500 (US$1,105) respectively.
An upgraded version of the 2.0-liter engine, with new turbo and intercooler, kicks out 206 kW (280 PS / 276 HP) at 6,000 rpm and 392 Nm (289 lb-ft) of torque from 2,100 to 4,700 rpm, up 4 kW (5 PS / 5 HP) and 39 Nm (29 lb-ft) respectively. The power unit can be mated to a six-speed manual or an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and with the latter, the car takes 5.4 seconds from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph). Top speed stands at 250 kph (155 mph).
Drivers can choose between the Eco, Normal, Sport, N, and N Custom driving modes via the N Grin Control System. Each setup adjusts the parameters of the engine, suspension, steering, transmission, ESC, e-LSD, and active variable exhaust system accordingly. The latter mode allows those sitting behind the wheel to engage the Eco, Normal, Sport, and Sport+ settings for the individual car settings.
The 2021 i30 Fastback N Limited Edition also features redesigned suspension geometry and hardware, as well as a bespoke, Aussie-tuned electronically controlled suspension.
The cockpit brings front sports seats with extra side bolstering, leather and Alcantara upholstery stitched together with blue string, and illuminated N logo in the integrated headrests. Customers can spec the metallic paint and panoramic glass sunroof for an extra AU$495 (US$365) and AU$1,500 (US$1,105) respectively.
An upgraded version of the 2.0-liter engine, with new turbo and intercooler, kicks out 206 kW (280 PS / 276 HP) at 6,000 rpm and 392 Nm (289 lb-ft) of torque from 2,100 to 4,700 rpm, up 4 kW (5 PS / 5 HP) and 39 Nm (29 lb-ft) respectively. The power unit can be mated to a six-speed manual or an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and with the latter, the car takes 5.4 seconds from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph). Top speed stands at 250 kph (155 mph).
Drivers can choose between the Eco, Normal, Sport, N, and N Custom driving modes via the N Grin Control System. Each setup adjusts the parameters of the engine, suspension, steering, transmission, ESC, e-LSD, and active variable exhaust system accordingly. The latter mode allows those sitting behind the wheel to engage the Eco, Normal, Sport, and Sport+ settings for the individual car settings.
The 2021 i30 Fastback N Limited Edition also features redesigned suspension geometry and hardware, as well as a bespoke, Aussie-tuned electronically controlled suspension.